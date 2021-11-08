Long live the holidays: the most popular time to decorate as Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa approaches





With Halloween over and over, Americans are gearing up for the holiday season with festive decorating projects. In the coming weeks, families will dress their homes to spread the holiday cheer. But, if you don’t know when to hang your wreaths or sparkling lights, YouGovs An updated holiday decorating survey narrowed down the most popular times to dress up your homes. HOLIDAY 2020: REPORT REVEALS MOST POPULAR MOMENT TO START DECORATING HOME The market research firm reissued its survey for Fox News and consulted 3,000 Americans about their vacation decorating plans. The survey found that 2,789 of those polled plan to celebrate holidays in November and December, including Hanukkah (5%), Christmas (91%) and Kwanzaa (3%). What is the most popular time to decorate for the holidays? The most popular time to decorate for the holidays is the day after Thanksgiving, according to the YouGovs survey. Twenty-four percent of American households would have chosen this time to ring during the holiday season. After Thanksgiving, but before December, it ranks second at 23%. OPRAH 2021’S FAVORITE THINGS LIST REVEALED FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON Other times people choose to decorate before Halloween (2%), Halloween or a few days after (3%), early November (9%), mid-November (15%), Thanksgiving (4%), early December (16%), mid-December (4%) and one week before the holidays (1%). When do people want to start seeing Christmas decorations? While the day after Thanksgiving is the most popular time for holiday decorating, the majority of Americans said they were more comfortable seeing festive decorations throughout the month of November, according to the survey. YouGovs. Mid-November and the day after Thanksgiving were tied, with 19% of respondents most likely to see Christmas decorations during these times. MILLENNIUMS ACCEPT THE MOST OF HOLIDAY IN DEBT Fourteen percent are ready to see the holiday decorations go up from early November, while 6% have chosen Thanksgiving Day. Almost one in five (17%) would not object to holiday decorations being put on after Thanksgiving but before December. Outside of November, some Americans are okay with seeing holiday decorations go up in October or December. Five percent told YouGov they wouldn’t mind seeing Christmas decorations before Halloween, on Halloween, or a few days after. Ten percent said they wouldn’t mind seeing holiday decorations in early December, while 2% said the same for mid-December. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP What do people decorate? According to YouGov, four in 10 Americans (43%) will decorate their backyard or the exterior of their home for the holidays while seven in 10 (72%) will decorate the interior of their home. One percent of survey respondents do not yet know how they are going to decorate their home. FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE NEWS ON THE FOX LIFESTYLE When it comes to how much people spend on new holiday decorations, 22% of Americans will spend between $ 20 and $ 40 and 20% of Americans will spend between $ 81 and $ 100.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/holiday-cheer-most-popular-time-to-decorate-as-christmas-hanukkah-kwanzaa-season-approaches The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos