For fashion brands, green is the hardest color to sell

Global clothing chains like Zara and H&M want to make their businesses less harmful to the environment. Plans to increase sales quickly at the same time are not suitable.



If the fashion world wants to have less impact on the planet, the best solution would be to produce less. But well-known brands still seem to think that sales can continue to grow as usual.

Global fashion chains are starting to talk about a radical overhaul of the clothing industry.

Hennes & Mauritz chief executive Helena Helmersson told climate action group Race to Zero last month that there had to be a “different approach to the design, manufacture and use of fashion. “.

The boss of Zalando, Europe’s largest online clothing retailer, said in a recent interview with the Financial Time this “fast fashion” – where clothes are produced and sold cheaply in large numbers to be thrown away after a handful of wear and tear – must be phased out within a decade.

Yet Zalando himself plans to triple sales by 2025. H&M wants to increase revenue by 10-15% per year over the long term.

Since they haven’t said they will raise prices, the growth is expected to come from increased volumes of clothing.

Primark, a low-cost retailer that sells more than a billion items a year, wants to make its products more environmentally friendly without charging consumers more.

Fashion already has a big waste problem: around 100 billion pieces of clothing are made each year, of which more than 50 billion are incinerated or sent to landfill within 12 months of purchase, according to a UBS report. To solve this problem, brands want to become more “circular”, which would mean changing every part of the fashion supply chain.

One of the goals is raw materials. Brands are trying to reduce the amount of virgin material that goes into making petroleum-based fabrics like polyester. The extraction of these raw materials must slow down from annual growth of 3% today to 1% to be sustainable, according to Textile Exchange.

It will get expensive: The spot price of recycled polyester’s main ingredient, recycled PET, has nearly doubled so far this year in Europe, according to data from S&P Global. .

Clothing recycling rates must also be increased rapidly. Today, less than 1% of used clothing is turned into new. Current technology is not up to the task of sorting and recovering blended fibers like polyester blends. Clothing needs to be designed differently to ensure that it can be recycled at the end of its life.

Clothing collection infrastructure is underdeveloped, although brands are making efforts. Of the 450,000 tonnes of product Zara owner Inditex brought to market in 2020 – it’s one of the few large fashion companies to disclose how much it sells in terms of volume – only 3% were collected from buyers.

One of the fastest ways to reduce the fashion industry’s carbon output would be to encourage shoppers to wear more of their existing clothes.

Using twice as much clothing would reduce the industry’s emissions by 44%, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

A handful of clothing companies are discouraging shoppers from constantly refreshing their wardrobes, such as Levi’s “Buy Better, Wear Longer” campaign, launched in April this year, or the “Buy Less, Ask More” ad by Levi. Patagonia.

If buyers notice, more traditional fashion brands could struggle to meet their growth targets, given their resistance to rising prices.

Zalando, Primark and Inditex are closing this circle by saying that they will take market share from less sustainable competitors. This will be a challenge, especially for very inexpensive labels such as Primark which are associated in the minds of consumers with disposable fashion.

Investors are looking for sustainable alternatives to large chains, but have not found the ideal solution.

The market beginnings of companies specializing in second-hand clothing sales or fashion rental services have been disappointing. Shares of second-hand fashion retailer Poshmark have fallen more than 40% from their listing price.

These recently listed companies always get a bonus. Poshmark’s shares are trading at 4.6 times expected sales and those of rival ThredUp are selling 6.4 times.

Business models aren’t always comparable, but it’s much richer than old-fashioned brands like Levi’s and H&M, which trade less than twice, and online-only fast fashion retailers like Zalando and ASOS.

Investors might view companies that are not dependent on new production as more in line with consumer trends and therefore less risky.

Big brands are launching rival platforms where their own clothes can be resold, like H&M’s COS Resell, as well as adding dedicated sustainable collections. But these are a minority of overall sales. Growing up and becoming greener at the same time will be difficult to achieve.