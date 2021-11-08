



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Buffalo Bills had 12 penalties, including five personal fouls and three turnovers and still had chances to win.

Buffalo nonetheless delivered a stench to Jacksonville on Sunday, a 9-6 shock that should help refocus a team that had been favorites to win the Super Bowl.

This result for the Bills (5-3) was humiliating, humiliating and, hopefully, a wake-up call. You can’t fight. Let’s start there, said coach Sean McDermott. Whether it is its penalties, its turnover, its fundamentals. Yeah, way too (a lot) of penalties, self-inflicted. We have to keep our cool. “

The Buffalos’ main concern was on the offensive end, where they allowed four sacks and even more rush. Quarterback Josh Allen has been harassed early and often. He completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards, with two interceptions and one fumble. Allen had not committed second half turnover all season until Sunday. Then he spat three against the Jaguars (2-6) and would have had a fourth if officials hadn’t ruled his forward progress had been stopped. Played like (shit), excuse my language, but it starts with me, Allen said. I have to be better for this team. But, again, these guys in defense get paid too. They had a good game plan. Allen also led the way on the field, another problem for Buffalo against one of the worst defenses in the league. He scrambled five times for 50 yards. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined to run nine times for 22 yards. Moss left the game late with a concussion. It’s a huge issue for us right now, McDermott said. I have to be able to lead the football when it is handed over. It is not good enough. With nothing to worry about for the current game, the Jaguars could focus on Allen. And they did it regularly on the stretch. The game’s most defining moments came in the Buffalos’ last two training sessions: Allen missed a third and two games against the Jaguars 37 with just over 5 minutes to go. Allen fumbled after being pressured by Dawuane Smoot. Jacksonvilles linebacker Josh Allen has taken over Josh Allen’s other leagues. Buffalo recovered the ball in the dying minutes and advanced to the Jaguars 39. But Smoot sent Allen back on the third down. It was Jacksonville’s fourth bag of the day. Allens’ bag made NFL history. It was the first time a player had sacked a quarterback of the same name since the league began sacking in 1982. McDermott was peppered with questions about slow starts, silly penalties, and potential changes along the offensive line. He also defended the denial of an offensive restraint appeal against Jacksonville after a third and 5 Buffalo 37 games. Matt Wright had a 55-yard field goal on the next play. McDermott could have accepted the penalty, which would have put the Jaguars out of range of the field. We weren’t playing well at the time, he said. And felt like he hadn’t had a lot of field goals. I don’t know if he had any at that distance at this point in the season. But this is the one I want to recover, yes, obviously with the result as it was. The whole game will be one that Buffalo could look back on for the remainder of the season. The Bills were 14 1/2 point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and they seemed unprepared and maybe even demotivated from the start. I was just looking to their side and one thing I know is I was like, they don’t have the same energy as we do, said Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin. If you think a team deserved this win, it’s us, but you have to believe it. It’s something that I kept preaching to everyone. Look on the sidelines, watch them walk around, it’s like they don’t care. They don’t deserve this. Let’s show them why. Allen from Buffalo added: It’s hard to win football games no matter who you play. Were all adult men. We are all paid to play this game. They came out. They wanted more. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

