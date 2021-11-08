New York Mills wins first sectional championship since 2007 in domination mode





“Exuberant, ecstatic, excited,” New York Mills head coach Matt Radniecki said of the win. The Eagles scored in their first practice of the game on a one-yard touchdown from quarterback Bren Salo. In his first offensive series, Breckenridge (6-5) was stopped at fourth and-12 in the red zone. Four minutes before the second half, Salo ran 12 yards for his second touchdown of the game. Three minutes later, Salo found wide receiver Joshua Johnson on a catch and 46 yards to give the Eagles an 18-0 lead. “I’ve got room and I’m taking it,” Johnson said of his first touchdown. “I saw the ball, I knew he had put it in the right place and I knew we had it.” Salo did it all on Friday night. He came up with a slanted interception on a desperate pass with eight seconds left to halftime. In the Eagles’ first practice in the second half, running back Montgomery Briard got some space and ran 51 yards with 10:04 left in the third quarter. That would lead to a rushed 18-yard touchdown from Salo, giving New York Mills a 25-0 lead after a successful extra point. Johnson was not done finding the end zone. He caught a pass from Salo and took it 77 yards on the sideline all the way home with 4:14 left in the third quarter. Eathan (left) and Jonah Ruther celebrate after a capture in New York Mills’ 32-0 win over Breckenridge on November 5, 2021 at the Fargodome. (Aaron Young / Perham Focus) The Eagles recovered the ball after Briard recovered from a fumble. Briard sacked Breckenridge’s quarterback after trying to get out of the pocket. Down 32-0, the Eagles put the icing on the cake with a fumble with less than four minutes to go. New York Mills achieved its first sectional championship since 2007. “We had a good football team,” Radniecki said. “Breckenridge is great, but at the same time we really believe in ourselves. Small towns live for it and hopefully we’ll continue next week. It’s (the) excitement of playing sports in high school . This is what it is about. “ Salo relishes the trust his coaches place in him. This allowed him to have a huge game on the most important stage of the season so far. “My coaches give me the ball, and they believe I’m going to go out there and play,” Salo said. “We have doubts as a seeded three,” said Salo. “But we all thought we were going to do it to declare. (We) stepped forward, and we just did.” For Salo and Johnson, the Fargodome was quite an experience. “I never thought we would get this position, but getting there is amazing,” Johnson said. “This is my first time playing at the Fargodome,” said Salo. “The atmosphere is crazy. We’re a small town. (Seeing) all these fans here and supporting us is amazing.”

