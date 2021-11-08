Waterlefe Golf and River Club Hosts Fall Fashion Show | East County

When seven women from the Waterlefe Golf and River Club volunteered to be models for a benefit fashion show on November 6 at the clubhouse, they probably didn’t know they would have an influence on the clothes they showed.

But when they first went to see fashion guru Lisa Charnicaro of PJ’s Boutique of Sarasota, Charnicaro took special note of what they were wearing.

“You can trust what they are wearing,” said Charnicaro, who provided all of the outfits for the show, who collected food donations for the manatee food bank. “Some of them (wear) neutral. Some are more fitted.”

It’s Charnicaro’s job to tailor the fashion to the model and judging by the reaction from the sold-out crowd of 90, she did very well.

The models – Pauline Tierno, Zohreh Ambrose, Beverley Lawson, Pauline Dickson, Jodi Carroll, Robin Ambrose and Amber Browne – all seemed to like her selections.

The fundraiser included lunch, which was followed by the show. Those in attendance were able to purchase the clothes from the PJ’s boutique after the show, which was set up by Co-Chairs Vicki Joshpe and Bobbi Griswald.

The fashion show was held outdoors last year with around 50 people in attendance, so the November 6 show is back to normal.