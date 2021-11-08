My favorite overrated Halloween costumes





Wanda Maximoff does a trick or treat on Halloween in Marvel’s “Wandavision”. Photo courtesy of Disney Media Kit Katie baker

Opinion writer We’re only a few days away from Halloween, which means it’s time to break down my picks for this year’s most overdone costumes. I’ve spent the last few weeks collecting my draft picks from the TikTok website, Twitter, and Spirit Halloweens to narrow down my five favorites which I think will be hugely popular. # 5: Harley quinn Honestly, I don’t think there will ever be a time when a Harley Quinn costume isn’t seen on Halloween. Between Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad, there are three different outfit choices that can be used for this costume. But to be fair, Harley has a pretty unique style so I can see the desire to want to dress like her. # 4: The wolf of Wall Street This one surprised me a bit considering the movie was released in 2013. But TikTok has continued to show me that many couples want to dress like Jordan Belford and Naomi Lapaglia. But I mean who wouldn’t want to dress like Margot Robbie? If you haven’t seen the movie, the couple are best known for their incredibly spicy relationship, full of toxic love, and plenty of fights. Oh, and they’re also known to be an incredibly attractive pair, so it all balances out in the end. # 3: Scooby-Doo Gang It’s a great group costume, but it’s definitely been overused in recent years. Even though it’s a classic, it seems like an easy costume to put together after a quick run at the local Salvation Army. The reason I know this is because last year I became Velma and did the exact same thing. It’s easy, classic and fun to dress up. # 2: Squid game The minute I started watching this show on Netflix, I knew this would be one of the most popular costumes of the year. There is little to no effort required to dress like one of the contestants, and all you need is a green tracksuit. For a worker or a VIP, you’ll need to get a little more creative and find a mask that matches the shape you’re looking for. I bet this will be a common costume for middle and high school kids. # 1: Wandavision Finally at number 1, we have WandaVision! This is a great couple costume because there are so many different options to choose from, but it’s also a great solo option! I’ve seen so many different Wanda Halloween costumes on TikTok and a lot of people are just buying each of the pieces on Amazon! As a Marvel fan myself, I’m excited to see all the different variations of Wanda Maximoff’s costumes this Halloween. Now don’t let me stop you from wearing your costume if I mentioned yours because there is nothing wrong with any of these! Feel free to send us photos on Instagram (@thesnappermu) of what you’re wearing this Halloween and you could potentially be featured in an article! Have a great scary season!

