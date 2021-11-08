2023 SG KJ Lewis Announces Top 12, UCLA Men’s Basketball Makes Cut

The Bruins continue to gain momentum for next year’s round.

Class 2023 shooting goaltender KJ Lewis announced his top 12 schools on Saturday afternoon, and UCLA men’s basketball was on his list of semi-finalists. Houston, Ole Miss, UTEP, Alabama, SMU, Memphis, Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor, Arkansas and Texas A&M are the other teams vying for Lewis’ eventual engagement.

Arizona State, DePaul, Kansas and TCU had also offered scholarships to Lewis before he announced his suitors. Oklahoma State made an offer to Lewis just hours after announcing his top 12.

The Bruins sent their offer to Lewis on August 23.

Lewis is the third 2023 rookie to take UCLA to its next stage this week, following in the footsteps of point guard Isaiah Collier and Jackson Shelstad, who put the Bruins in their top seven and three, respectively.

While Lewis has had official visits to Texas, Baylor, and Houston in the past, and unofficial visits to UTEP, TCU, SMU, and Texas Tech, he has yet to see UCLA. The Chapin High School (TX) hopeful said the Bruins coaching staff came to Texas to see him and he’s now trying to plan a trip to Westwood so he can strengthen his bond with coach Mick Cronin and his assistants.

“I talk to everyone on the staff,” Lewis told 247Sports. “We have great conversations. We don’t just talk about basketball, but we talk about life. I’m trying to get to California as soon as possible, but the staff came to me, which was a feeling. wonderful. “

Lewis is player # 28 on 247Sports Composite, # 31 on Rivals, and # 48 on ESPN. All three outlets rated Lewis as a four-star rookie.

247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins projects Lewis as a Power Five starter, and here’s what he said about the 6-foot-4 guard in his spotting report on him from July:

Lewis is a strong goalkeeper who is a great athlete. He possesses an intense combination of height, length and burst of the two-guard stance. He’s a quick slasher from the first step to the rim, not only on the break, but also from the top and wing across the half-court set. He excels most of the time offensively in transition and also does a great job of involving his teammates with his passer feelings. At the other end of the floor, its length and active hands are impressive. Lewis also has the potential to be a great defender on and off the ball. He applies pressure to the ball, picks from pockets and is alert, active and quick at the ball in passing lanes. Lewis competes with constant energy and urgency on both ends of the pitch. He plays really loud and has a blast off the charts at the rim. With hard work and constant attention to detail in his ball handling and jumper, we were able to see Lewis grow into one of the nation’s top shooting guard prospects for the 2023 class.

UCLA still has no commitments in 2023 on Sunday, but only three of the top 50 at 247Sports Composite have made their decisions so early. The Bruins have extended their offerings to 11 of those top 50 players, including Lewis.

Lewis said he didn’t have a specific timeline on when he planned to make his decision.

