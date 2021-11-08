Oregon football running back Travis Dye delivers dominant performance against Washington football





The Oregon Ducks beat their hated rival the Washington Huskies in torrential rain that hit Husky Stadium this Saturday night, and once again Ducks fans witnessed a phenomenal performance from Travis Dye. The Ducks running back seems to be exceeding expectations every week, and this week he’s gone above and beyond. Dye’s final line looks like it came straight out of a video game: 28 carries for a career-high 211 rushing yards and one touchdown, with a ridiculous 7.5 yards per carry. Oregon’s game plan did not surprise the Huskies. Forget the fact that the incessant rain, wind and cold made the ball throw almost useless. Washington had the best pass defense in the country heading into today’s game, and Anthony Brown’s 98-yard total in the air is sure to keep them close to the top. All this to say that Washington expected a heavy dose of Dye and Oregon running backs. The Ducks’ intentions only became clearer at the start of the game. Brown threw an interception on the first drive, then the Ducks were trapped in their own end zone for safety after a Huskies punt was pinned inside the five. This makes Dye’s and Oregon’s attacking performance in the second half even more satisfying. The ability to make a defenseless defense, telegraph your plan, and succeed all the same, is the ultimate praise for Mario Cristobal and his team. The Oregon head coach made sure to recognize the team’s effort by saying, “They know you run it… and you always succeed. It’s just a testament to our running backs, our offensive line, our tight ends, our coaches… I’m really very proud of it. It’s hard to do. Of course, Cristobal paid many compliments to Dye, who became only the second Oregon player to cross the 200-yard rushing mark in UO-UW rivalry history. “He’s getting better and better all the time,” he said. Travis is only scratching the surface of what he’s going to be. The man of the hour, Dye took it all on the roller coaster of a match, but was still a perfect pro on the podium. He praised his teammates and coaches, especially the offensive lineman George moore and quarterback Anthony brown for giving him the opening hole for his touchdown early in the fourth quarter. There was a time in Dye’s career in Oregon when he was eclipsed by his brother, the Ducks linebacker and current Minnesota Viking. Troy dye. It seems that time is almost over, as now little brother Travis is a certified Husky killer, just like his older brother who started the “Dubs Down” movement which is so popular in Eugene this time of year. It’s surreal for the running back to think about it. “Me and my brother, we used to dream about things like that. To really step in when our team needed us, it makes you see the picture. It’s wild. More from Ducks Digest Five takeaways from Oregon’s rivalry with Washington Join the community Follow Graham on Twitter: @GrahamMetzker Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news delivered to your inbox Check out our forums HERE Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish podcast HERE

