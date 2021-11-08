Orlando Bloom presents the world’s most impressive Audemars Piguet watch





Orlando Bloom might not be the first name you think of when you think of “the celebrity style icon”. Maybe that’s because he’s surprisingly shy in front of the camera and not very flashy, so he doesn’t really attract too many headlines (although he isone of the most recognizable actors of the 21st century). But it actually has a sharp sartorial advantage. Few other men look so good in a suit or could wear denim jeans and Sacai x Nike sneakers with suspenders. He is also a lover of discreet watches. The 44-year-old Englishman has one of Hollywood’s most diverse watch collections: he’s owned everything from vintage Rolexes and Breitlings to more modern dishes like Panerai and Patek Philippe. But it was his latest watch that really caught the eye. In recent evening wear, including the Monte Carlo Planetary Health Gala and the Variety’s Power of Women event, Bloom wore a new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin that we would go out on a limb and say this is the most impressive Audemars Piguet on the planet right now. Images: Getty / Audemars Piguet We can already hear watch enthusiasts getting angry with us this the most impressive AP in the world? Well, that’s because it’s a record: this Royal Oak is officially the thinnest automatic perpetual calendar in the world. Presented for the first time as a prototype at SIHH 2018 (International Fine Watchmaking Exhibition, now known as Watches & Wonders), this interpretation of the famous luxury sports watch is just 6.3mm thick. It’s less than half the thickness of a Rolex Submariner, for comparison. That would be impressive in itself, aside from the fact that it also has a full perpetual calendar with moon phases and a 40-hour power reserve. RELATED: Jay-Z Hires Jeff Bezos’ Mega Yacht, Buys Audemars Piguet Watch For $ 600,000 To Celebrate On top of that, it’s probably one of the lightest perpetual calendars in the world. Crafted from an alloy of titanium and 950 platinum, it is as gentle on the wrist as it is luxurious. But the real reason we love it is that it is simply an extremely well executed timepiece. In a world where there are literally hundreds of variations of Royal Oak, this one is both elegant and masculine; complex but not too busy; it’s even a bit handy thanks to its thickness and titanium construction (well, handy, maybe it’s pushing it). This is the Royal Oak that we want to own, and for that, we salute you, Orlando. Check out some of the other highlights of the Orlando Bloom watch collection below. Read more

