Local exhibition celebrates health, hair, fashion | Local News
At least 500 attendees flocked to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for the 10th Annual Armed Forces Natural Hair Exhibition, to experience the exhibition’s mix of music, fashion and health.
I love that they bring everyone together, said Dr Elizabeth Jennings.
Jennings, an occupational therapist, displayed her products at the exhibit, which included seven different books on physical and mental health and wellness.
Around the conference center, more than 20 other vendors plied their trade, selling traditional African clothing, jewelry and, of course, hair products.
It’s about empowering women and embracing their natural beauty, said Luvina Sabree.
Sabree, head of the Armed Forces Natural Hair Expo organization, which is a registered non-profit, said this year’s numbers are lower than in 2019.
I think it has a lot to do with COVID and the pandemic, she said, adding that the organization expects to be back on track by next year.
According to Sabree, the exhibition traditionally accommodates up to 1,200 attendees over what is normally a two-day affair. This year, the smaller and more restrained nature resulted in a drop in attendance.
That said, the conference room was packed by 3:30 p.m., many were seated to watch one of the many fashion shows, which featured models and members of the Killeen community.
However, the whole event seemed to come to a halt when Rose Short, The Voice’s 2019 fourth-place finalist, took the stage to perform. Offering a mix of R&B, rap and what can only be described as soul music, Short delighted the whole convention.
Attendees were otherwise engrossed in visiting the many vendors and booths at the convention, including Ben-e-che, a fashion line owned and operated by Bonificio Lujan and Zache Cox, both of New York City.
I think my favorite part was the fashion show, but I could be biased because my niece was there, said participant India Jones with a laugh.
It’s just a great way to talk to people, she says.
