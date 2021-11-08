Fashion
UCLA men’s football emerges with thwarted victory despite Oregon state’s late goal barrage
The Beavers had already clinched the conference title, having lost no game to a Pac-12 opponent in eight tries.
The Bruins almost pulled one against them in late September, but lost a second-half lead to Corvallis, starting a 2-4-1 slide that knocked them out.
The rematch at Westwood, however, turned out differently – the Bruins once again took a multi-goal lead, but this time they didn’t spit it out.
UCLA Men’s Football (9-6-1, 4-4-1 Pac-12) defeated Oregon State No.2 (12-2-2, 7-1-1) by a score of 3-2 Sunday afternoon in the middle of the Senior Holidays of the day. After a scoreless first half, the Bruins took a 2-0 lead and held it until an offensive back-and-forth affair led to three combined goals in the final 20 minutes.
Junior defenseman Constantinos Michaelides hadn’t scored all season on Sunday, but he netted a brace that gave UCLA that second-half lead. Then it was senior forward Kevin Diaz who gave the Bruins their third and final goal, securing the victory and securing the upset.
Sunday was only the second time UCLA has scored three goals in a conference game this season, the other case coming against Oregon State in their previous clash which the Beavers won 4-3.
While the offense posted the same output this time around, the Bruins’ goals went a step further.
Michaelides broke through for the first time in the 47th minute, scoring a low cross from second-year defender Tommy Silva in the upper left corner of the goal.
A little less than 12 minutes later, Michaelides found the back of the net.
This time, red-shirted first-year forward Jose Contell descended on the right wing and sent the ball to Michaelides at the top of the box. Michaelides touched and shot to the goalkeeper’s right to give his team the 2-0 advantage.
The Bruins ‘and Beavers’ attacks were relatively even, with the former taking seven shots and the latter eight. However, UCLA was more efficient with their offense, as they had 71.4% of their shots on target against 50% of Oregon State.
Of the six shots the Bruins attempted in the second half, each was either a goal, save, or hit the post.
The penultimate of those precise shots came out of the boot of Diaz, who scored his fifth goal in his last 11 appearances to bring the score to 3-1 UCLA. Diaz picked up a pass from red-shirted first-year midfielder Tucker Lepley and beat the rushing goalkeeper 1-1 for the late insurance goal in the 83rd minute.
It turns out that Diaz’s insurance goal was much needed, as he ended up being called the match winner thanks to a Beaver goal from a free kick in the 89th minute.
It was the second goal freshman Nate Crockford allowed that day, the first in the 65th minute. Crockford started with injured senior Justin Garces, and he ended up making two saves and claiming the win in his first-ever college appearance.
UCLA will hit the road for its final game of the regular season, traveling to San Diego State on Friday to bolster its resume for a potential NCAA tournament entry.
