Fashion Illustration and Drawing Awards names its best illustrators of 2021





Fida announced the winners of the 4th Fashion Illustration Drawing Awards live on Instagram after reviewing more than 1,000 entries from around the world. The jury included master classic fashion illustrator David Downton; Selfridges Artistic Director Shawn Davey; leading contemporary fashion illustrator, Stina Persson; versatile fashion and creative illustrator, John Booth; Eris Tran, fashion couture illustrator and social media sensation, and Shivangi Bhardwaj, senior designer for Adidas, among others. Fida was founded by husband-wife team Patrick and Diane Morgan on a shared vision to promote best practice among illustrators and fashion artists, and she has, in just a few short years, created a community of fashion artists. which did not exist before. In recent months, Fida members have collaborated with Bulgari, Alberta Ferretti, Lacoste and London Fashion Week. Fida Submission by Betty Southerland There were 4 categories in this year’s awards. The Classical Award winner has demonstrated skill in using traditional methods or media and the submitted artwork could be based on any inspiration from the runway, ad campaigns, photography or the personal fashion inspiration. The Avant Garde Prize rewards an artist using mixed media or combining traditional and new technologies. The New Award rewards creators using exclusively new technologies or new software in this still little mapped territory, and the Fashion Show Award was open to designers using any technique or media to best represent a parade of the past or the present. or a behind-the-scenes scenes from a fashion show. Fashion illustration is seeing a palpable resurgence of interest, according to Downton Each category winner receives one year of Fida membership and earns a place in the Fible, Fidas Fashion Illustration Bible, which showcases the best of contemporary talent and is sent to luxury brands and industry leaders, while the overall winner also wins 2000 pounds. Fida Submission by Kate Nastas Fashion illustration today has few rules. There is a lot of energy and excitement and a palpable surge of interest everywhere, Downton commented in a statement. Social media has democratized the process and leveled the playing field (without always raising the standards). But some things never change. Drawing is always essential and at the heart of any successful image. The winner of the Classic Prize is Betty Southerland. The Avant-Garde Prize was awarded to Katrin Funcke for her expressive and pictorial composition. The New category was claimed by Kate Nastas for her elegant take on an editorial Miu Miu image and the Fashion Show award was won by Nadia Coolrista for her striking work using colored pencil on a black background. Coolrista also won the Fidas Fashion Faces in 2020. This year’s overall winner was Katrin Funcke. Fida Submission by Nadia Coolrista I found the standard to be very high, with some great examples of individual and imaginative work, said John Booth. It’s really great to see that so many people still feel passionate about fashion illustration as an exciting and important form of communication. Fashion editor Jackie Mallon is also an educator and author of Silk for the Feed Dogs, a novel set in the international fashion industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/fashion-illustration-and-drawing-awards-names-its-top-illustrators-of-2021/2021110759058 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos