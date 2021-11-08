Illinois men’s tennis wraps up fall season as duo Illini win doubles competition at Louisville winter tournament





Photo courtesy of Illinois Mens Tennis Twitter Hunter Heck, Kweisi Kenyatte, Alex Pretrov and Nic Meister cheer on a teammate at the Big Ten Singles and Doubles Championships. The Illinois men’s tennis team has successfully completed its fall season.

After a productive fall season for the Illini, the team ended their last weekend of competition on a high note. Four Illinis traveled to East Lansing, Michigan earlier this week to compete in the Big Ten Singles and Doubles Championships. Alex Petrov’s sophomore singles at East Lansing started off by winning his round of 128 (7-5, 6-1) and his round of 64 (6-3, 6-1). Petrov was then eliminated from the singles match after losing his match in the round of 16 (6-2, 7-6 (4)). After Petrov, senior Kweisi Kenyatte started his singles match with consecutive wins (6-1, 7-5) and (6-2, 6-0). In the round of 16, Kenyatte suffered the same fate as Petrov and was eliminated after losing (7-6 (3), 6-2). Junior Redshirt Nic Meister was next for the Illini and performed the same as the two before him. Meister won a contested 128-game round, winning the first set, 6-3, losing the next set, 7-5, and winning the tiebreaker, 10-8. In the round of 64, Meister won another tiebreaker, losing the first set, 6-2, winning the next set, 6-1, and winning the tiebreaker, 11-9. The Meisters’ race ended in the round of 16, losing to the eventual winner in the singles (6-2, 6-1). The Illini’s biggest success in East Lansing came from red-shirted junior Siphosothando Montsi, who advanced to the singles quarter-finals. Montsi started his tournament with a first-round pass, immediately being granted a place in the round of 16. Montsi won his first game (6-3, 6-4), moving it to the round of 16, where he found a match waiting for him. He won his round of 16 after losing the first set, 7-5, winning the next, 6-1, and winning his tiebreaker, 10-7. Montsis’ next game was won by a score of 5-2 as his opponent had to withdraw due to injury, but his run ended in the quarter-finals in a difficult manner, losing the first set, 7-6 (2), winning the next set, 6-4 and losing the tiebreaker, 10-6. This ended the Illinis Singles Weekend in East Lansing. In addition to the strong performance at East Lansing, the two Illinis who entered the Louisville Winter Tournament this weekend demonstrated their dominance. Sophomore Hunter Heck and sophomore redshirt Lucas Horve were sent to Louisville for extra games before the fall season ended, but ended up leaving their mark on the competition as a whole. In the doubles competition, Horve and Heck teamed up for a powerful run in the support. From the round of 16, the pair managed their first game, winning 6-1 and placing them in the quarter-finals. The two also won this match in a dominant fashion, winning 6-2. Horve and Heck extended their winning streak in the final after winning their semifinal match, 6-3. In the final, the pair capped a dominant doubles run with another straightforward 6-3 victory, taking the doubles installment. While Heck and Horve were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Louisville Winter Tournament singles, they can walk away from the weekend with more games under their belt and a doubles victory. If the Illini were looking for a good weekend to end their fall season, this is the one to do it. Seeing many successful performances in recent weeks, the Illini will look to continue that momentum in both winter and spring competitions. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyillini.com/sports/2021/11/07/illinois-mens-tennis-concludes-fall-season-as-illini-duo-win-louisville-winter-tournament-doubles-competition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos