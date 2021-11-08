Inditex’s rapid fashion makeover offers a lifeline in a pandemic

The innovations that have helped Inditex recover from the pandemic were created over the years, but just came to fruition on time. For nearly a decade, the world’s largest clothing retailers have strived to integrate their online businesses with a network of more than 6,000 stores around the world.

Spain-based group has taken a milestone in the process of hundreds of millions Tracking device And just before Covid-19 transforms its business, it ends with massive computing power.

As a result, Inditex was able to sell inventory from closed stores during the worst of the pandemic, reduce inventory in the aftermath of the crisis to earn profit, and be motivated to integrate face-to-face and online shopping. paddy field.

We’ve been working on this integration of the physical and digital worlds for years, Inditex executive chairman Pablo Isla told the Financial Times. “Over the past two years, we have seen not only the culmination of this process, but its acceleration. “

Inditex is not alone in digital readers. Businesses around the world are stepping up their online efforts to deal with pandemics. Some critics suggest that Inditex’s model, which still relies heavily on physical retail, may struggle to catch up with digital-only retailers in the future. Some argue that just-in-time fashion brands are inherently unsustainable, despite the group’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

Yet the integration of Inditex stores and online operations stands out just as well. In a sense, it is today a central part of the company, a group created and still led by the richest man in Spain Amancio Ortega, with production faster than the preconceptions of the leaders. It is a vertically integrated business that emphasizes customer preferences. ..

In the Group's stores, digital displays are mixed with products Customers can order online and buy over the counter

The physical online integration of groups is made possible by a combination of the following factors: A common database of all the stocks of a company, known as a single inventory system. It is also an internal digital platform that supports almost all of the group’s activities.

In many ways, the starting point is radio frequency identification, or a tracking technique known as RFID. RFID devices, including miniature circuits and small antennas, are hidden in clothing security tags and are recyclable, saving costs.

Yet Inditex, which processes more than a billion garments per year, uses around 300 million RFID devices. The device provides valuable information to Inditex by monitoring the location of all of the company’s goods until they reach the customer, allowing the group’s 6,650 stores to act as a mini-warehouse where orders can be shipped.

At various points in the life cycle of the Inditex skirt or jacket, the device sends the location of the factory where the batch passes through a metal scanner before being shipped to the backroom or to the store display area where staff check inventory. .. Shake your clothes with an electromagnetic wand several times a day.

By the end of 2019, the system had been rolled out across the Inditex network, including brands such as Stradivarius and Pull & Bear, as well as the Zara store. Timing was very important when the pandemic closed 95% of Inditex stores in April 2020. A single inventory system meant you could use your store’s inventory to achieve a significant increase in online sales. This figure rose from 14% to 32% of the turnover of the Inditex group last year.

The impact of this year is also huge. Inditex outperformed earnings, earnings and cash ahead of the pandemic, as reported in September. This is a milestone that competitors like H&M have not yet crossed. Between May and July 2019, sales reached 699.0 billion, 1.4% above the record for the same period.

Zara store in London reopens after closing

Analysts attribute that number to reviving consumer demand, store optimization programs that lead to smaller, bigger, and more efficient stores, and a single inventory system. This increased sales, but the Group reduced inventories by 4% from 2019 levels.

“Sales are higher than two years ago, and I don’t think many retailers have reached this position at this point,” said Anne Klichiro, analyst at Societe Generale. “.

Isla, who has been running the company since 2005, explains the importance of the redesigned system. In 2020, a single inventory was essential, but it is the key to our general approach. We provide our online customers with products in stores as well as online warehouses. ..

“During the season there may be items that are no longer on display in the store due to the arrival of new collections or the lack of all sizes, but thanks to a unique inventory system we will continue to to propose. Can be our customers online.

“This is great from a customer service perspective, it extends the life of the product and has the potential to be sold at a regular price, which is a huge plus for the business in terms of gross margin. . “

Inditex also tries to apply this integrated approach at the level of the customer experience. Depending on the country, the same product line is offered directly online in the country, and customers taste the clothes in the store before purchasing online. The reverse is also true.

Pablo Isla

A physical store is even a monkey on an online display, displaying a series of different looks side by side, as if the consumer is flipping through them, rather than the walls of the store where the consumer is dedicated to a particular collection. ..

Shoppers also use the Zara app to store specific garments, thanks to a system available in around 500 locations in 21 countries (the company calls it “store mode”). You can track the store and where it is in the store. This system is also deployed by other brands of the group.

The range of Inditex needs is so wide that the group’s data and IT resources are under heavy demand and will be met through the Inditex Open Platform IT architecture, the company said. Executives compare it to a huge digital building that houses departments ranging from design to logistics to finance. Operation in different countries and languages. The underlying data for a single inventory system.

Inditex technology center at the group headquarters in Arteixo, Spain

It is also a relatively recent innovation. Over the past five years, around 95% of the Group’s activities have been transferred from third-party platforms to the open platform Inditex as part of an investment program of 11 billion euros.

According to the company, this process should be completed by next year, allowing Inditex to expand its business. Our open platform has up to 10 times the capacity for transactions per minute, says Isla. This platform allows Inditex to process sales much faster than its competitors during peak hours such as Black Friday.

He adds that microservices (individual features or applications on the platform to meet the needs of different departments) make it easy to scale the system up to emerging vendors and technology groups using Inditex.

But Inditex, a company that often shuns advertising, is still hesitant about the broader significance of the path it illustrates. I never say that, Isla says, when asked what lessons technological changes in the era of the Inditex pandemic are taking for other companies. “I’m going to talk about mine, Inditex, about what we’re doing. I cannot advise others.