Boux Avenue calls on Love Islands Kaz for a dress and corset





Lingerie label Boux Avenue has teamed up with Love Island star and influencer Kaz Kamwi on a limited edition gown and corset. The collection, known as Kazs Night, brings new direction to Boux Avenue as it continues to expand its clothing offering with six-night dresses and three corset tops in various fall colourways, all of which have been sorted. on the flap by Kamwi. Commenting on his collaboration with Boux Avenue, Kamwi said in a statement: I have worked with Boux Avenue for many years, so starting my own montage is simply a dream come true. My relationship with Boux as a brand is really special because they supported me long before Love Island. The holiday season is just around the corner, so my collection of limited edition dresses and corsets is perfect for all things Christmas, sequins and glamor. As a brand partner, Boux Avenue is about much more than fashion, their culture of celebrating women’s empowerment and body confidence for all aligns perfectly with my core values. I hope everyone enjoys this montage as much as I do, it’s a real pinch moment for me! Image: Courtesy of Boux Avenue The holiday season collection has been designed to offer a range that is both sexy and feminine to suit individual needs and style, Boux Avenue explains in the press release. All the dresses feature a gathered style effect, ranging from mini to midi length, while the Sophia dress offers additional opulence in crushed velvet in black or dark red. Alongside the dresses are corsets with boned detailing and dark colourways, styled with the latest collection of Boux Avenues leggings in campaign imagery. Hind Palmer, Marketing Director at Boux Avenue, added: We couldn’t be more excited to launch our limited edition festive collection with the fabulous Kaz Kamwi, just in time for the holiday season we’ve all been waiting for! After a tough year, we all deserve to let go, put on our best outfit and have fun! Kazs Night edit ranges from 35 to 58 pounds and is available in sizes 6-18. Image: Courtesy of Boux Avenue Image: Courtesy of Boux Avenue

