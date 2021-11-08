H&M Partners With Actor John Boyega On Menswear Collection That Pushes Style And Durability





H&M has announced the upcoming release of Edition by John Boyega, a more sustainable men’s clothing collection worn by one of the world’s most inspiring actors and change makers. The new Edition collection showcases key fall looks constructed from recycled, organic and innovative materials, such as Vegea, a vegan alternative to leather, partly made from waste from the wine industry. “John Boyega is a courageous leader of a generation who advocates for change, believing that there is a better way to treat each other and treat the planet. H&M is proud to partner with John for Edition by John Boyega, a contemporary and more sustainable men’s collection, ”says Ross Lydon, Head of Menswear Design at H&M. Golden Globe winner John Boyega has been recognized not only for his acting, but also for championing the changes he wants to see in the world. In June 2020, he grabbed the megaphone and delivered a heartfelt speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London. For Boyega, speaking out the truth is one of the most powerful tools for instilling empathy and change. Today, he is teaming up with H&M for the release of Edition by John Boyega, an uncompromising men’s clothing collection that promotes sustainability and celebrates change makers trying to do good for the world. “I’m thrilled to be working with H&M on a collection that aligns my passions with a purpose. Sustainability for me is thinking about longevity for the benefit of those who come after us. This collaboration has already given birth to opportunities for new dynamic creations. Two birds with one stone, ”explains John Boyega. John Boyega’s edition merges effortless workwear with floral prints and tie-dye designs. The collection is made from sustainable materials, which is in line with H & M’s commitment to moving fashion towards a more sustainable future. In the new line of men’s clothing, cotton is organic or recycled from textile production waste or post-consumer waste, nylons and polyesters are recycled and viscose fibers come from sustainable sources. With each piece, Edition by John Boyega proves that the season’s key pieces can be made in a more sustainable way. A chore jacket (online exclusive in Europe) sports a patchwork denim design constructed from collected denim garments remade in a contemporary style. A striking plaid coat, partly made from premium Italian recycled wool, is sure to make an unforgettable impression. A timeless organic cotton striped shirt has a loose fit, while a zip-up puffer jacket (exclusive online worldwide), made from the innovative Vegea material, can be quickly transformed from jacket to vest. Perfect for the new season, shirts and pants look relaxed, as does a green knit cardigan and yellow turtleneck, all with a loose silhouette. A pink tie-dye sweatshirt and t-shirts are adorned with the hopeful ‘A better present leads to a better future’ reminder, as well as a graphic of planet Earth in action. The collection is completed by a tote bag with these graphics, as well as a floral cap and pink sneakers in tie-dye canvas. John Boyega is an Anglo-Nigerian actor and producer, best known for his role as Finn in the Star Wars trilogy films and most recently for his Golden Globe-winning performance in the Small Ax film series. Offscreen, Boyega is admired around the world for serving up avant-garde styles and for being a passionate advocate for racial justice.

