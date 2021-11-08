Amy Winehouse: the dress worn by the singer for the final performance brings in 180,000





The Julien’s Auctions sale raised more than $ 4 million ($ 3 million) through more than 800 items, including clothing, handwritten notes and accessories that have become staples of his image. Many featured articles attracted bids that shattered their pre-auction estimates. A bodycon halter mini dress designed by stylist Naomi Parry and worn during Winehouse’s last stage performance sold for 180,000, or 16 times the original estimate. The singer appeared in the bamboo and flower print dress in Belgrade in June 2011, a month before her death at age 27. READ MORE The dress worn by Winehouse in her final performance / AFP via Getty Images The bold heart-shaped red leather Moschino bag that Winehouse won at the 2007 Brit Awards – a night she won the UK Solo Artist Award – grossed $ 204,800 (152,000), 13 times the estimate before the auction. A Dolce & Gabbana golden flame dress worn on stage cost $ 150,000 (111,000), or 30 times its guide price. A beige and black Temperley London jumpsuit worn for her performance celebrating Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday brought in over $ 121,000 (90,000). His estimate was $ 1,000. A collection of Amy Winehouse dresses and her drums are on display at Juliens Auctions ahead of the sale / AFP via Getty Images The Christian Louboutin peep toe heels worn in the same performance went under the hammer for $ 38,400 (28,000) – 64 times the estimate. Elsewhere, a Vivienne Tam plaid dress worn at an awards ceremony in Dublin in 2007 cost $ 93,750 ($ 70,000), a minidress by the same designer and worn on stage was sold for $ 83,200 (62 $ 000) and an Agent Provocateur bra and red bow worn in the You clip for Know I’m No Good sold for $ 25,600 (19,000). Pairs of her petal pink ballet slippers were selling for between $ 12,500 and $ 19,200 (9,000-14,000). And a metal street sign reading “Camden Square” with handwritten notes paying homage to Winehouse after his death sold for $ 19,200 (14,000). All proceeds from Julien’s Auctions auction on the life and career of Amy Winehouse are donated to the Winehouse Parents Foundation created in her memory which helps young people suffering from addiction. Grammy-winning Winehouse was one of the defining stars of her generation, known for her soulful vocals on songs such as Rehab, Back To Black and Love Is A Losing Game. She died in July 2011 of alcohol poisoning after a high-profile battle with drug addiction.

Amy Winehouse – In pictures





