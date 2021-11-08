German fashion house Hugo Boss achieves a turnover of 755 mn in the third quarter





Hugo Boss, a German luxury fashion house, announced a 42% growth in sales to 755 million euros in the third quarter (Q3) of FY21 ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same prior year period, while 5% increase from Q3 FY19. The company's operating profit (EBIT) for the quarter increased to 85 million euros (Q3 FY20: 15 million euros).

"We are looking back on a very strong quarter with sales and profits exceeding pre-pandemic levels," Daniel Grieder, Managing Director of Hugo Boss, said in a press release. "We have also made great strides in the successful implementation of our Claim 5 strategy, especially when it comes to strengthening our brands with young consumers."

"The spectacular launch of our second Boss x Russell Athletic collection is a model of how we will fully harness the great potential of our brands together as a team going forward," added Grieder.

Gross profit in the third quarter increased 41% to 466 million euros, while operating expenses amounted to 381 million euros. Net income attributable to shareholders climbed more than 100% to 53 million euros.

With nearly all stores back on line, sales in Europe increased 38% from Q3 FY20, with key markets like UK, France and Germany surpassing 2019 levels, while the Americas recorded growth of 94%. However, temporary store closures in Southeast Asia hampered sales in the Asia / Pacific region, which fell 1% from the third quarter of 2020.

Hugo Boss's retail and wholesale sales both grew 40 percent, while online business improved 37 percent, in the third quarter of fiscal 20.

In its outlook, the German company said it expects sales to increase by around 40% in FY21, down from 30-35% compared to previous forecasts, with contributions expected from all regions. In addition, EBIT is expected to be between 175 and 200 million euros.

Fibre2Fashion Information Office (JL)

