Abandoned mountain of fast fashion piles up in the Chilean desert
- A huge pile of unworn clothes piles up in the Atacama Desert in Chile.
- It is estimated that 39,000 tonnes of clothing that cannot be sold in the United States or Europe ends up in Chile each year.
- Used clothing takes up much of the desert, covering the sand dunes with a layer of discarded textiles.
Piles of unworn clothes are thrown into the Chilean desert, adding to a quickly swollen graveyard of past fast fashion lines.
According to a report by the AFP, the enormous mound of clothing consists of clothing made in China and Bangladesh that is making its way to stores in the United States, Europe and Asia. When the clothes are not purchased, they are taken to the Chilean port of Iquique for resale to other Latin American countries.
AFP found that around 59,000 tonnes of clothing ends up in the Chilean port each year. Of this amount, 39,000 tonnes are sent to landfills in the desert.
Alex Carreno, a former employee of the import section of the port of Iquique, told AFP that the clothes “come from all over the world”. Carreno added that most of the clothing is then disposed of when the shipments cannot be resold across Latin America.
Used clothing brought to the desert heaps for disposal has now covered an entire swath of land in the Atacama Desert in Alto Hospicio, Chile.
“The problem is that the clothes are not biodegradable and contain chemicals, so they are not accepted in municipal landfills,” said Franklin Zepeda, founder of EcoFibra, a company that tries to use discarded clothing. manufacturing insulating panels. out of them.
Zepeda, whose company was by using textile waste to create its thermal and acoustic insulation for buildings since 2018, told AFP he wanted to “stop being the problem and start being the solution.”
Quick mode, although affordable, is extremely harmful to the environment.
On the one hand, the fashion industry accounts for 8 to 10% of global carbon emissions, according to the A. In 2018, the fashion industry was also found to consume more energy than combined aviation and shipping industries. The researchers believe that the equivalent of a garbage truck of clothes is burned and sent to the landfill every second.
And the rate at which consumers buy clothes is not slowing down. According to the statistics of the Ellen McArthur Foundation, a UK-based think tank and circular economy charity, clothing production doubled over the 15-year period from 2004 to 2019. McKinsey also estimated that the average consumer purchases 60% more clothes in 2014 than in 2000.
