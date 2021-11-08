Exclusive: Lessons from the Lévis data science bootcamp





From his debut at Levis in San Francisco in August 2019, Ronald Pritipaul has overseen the photography of a library of 10,000 garments and coordinated the design process for men’s denim jackets and bottoms. Now the longtime Denim Manager has a new associate role of Computer Vision Data Project Manager. Oddly enough, Pritipaul has no computer training. What he Is have is an ingrained loyalty to Lévis and an in-depth knowledge of the day-to-day problems that must be resolved. He is one of 40 recent graduates of Levis’ first machine learning boot camp, a new program to train employees around the world, in all disciplines, in machine learning, coding, design and management. of products. Subsequently, some will join a strategy and artificial intelligence team, while others will use their new skills in their current roles. The fashion industry has widely accepted the need for digitalization, but recruiting the necessary technological talent is a challenge. And once new hires adjust to working in fashion, they are often poached by others. We called it the never-ending cycle of frustration, says Katia Walsh, Levis Senior Vice President and Head of Strategy and AI, who is leading the project. Rather than relying on training new tech recruits to talk about fashion, brands like Lévis are teaching existing teams to talk about technology. Lévis is not alone. Moncler rewarded employees with courses at Silicon Valleys Singularity University, established to teach innovative thinking to executives. PVH, parent company of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, created a corporate startup to train design teams in 3D digital design. Hugo Boss creates a new digital and data campus. Meanwhile, universities and consulting firms are creating courses emphasizing digitalization in fashion as the roles of digital or innovation managers develop. You can teach someone data science of fashion, but teach someone with a background in data science the nuances of fashion? It’s really tough and it takes time, says Pritipaul, who didn’t study data science in school because it wasn’t related to his interests. Levi’s announced the initiative in May as part of ongoing efforts to accelerate digitization and move to a direct-to-consumer model. After dismissal of 700 company employees Amid the store closings of the 2020s, Lévis is now opening a number of new, tech-focused stores.

