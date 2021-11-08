A first look at Warner Bros.’s first hotel. Studio in Abu Dhabi

Do you like the Looney Tunes fan and all things DC Comics? Well, you might want to consider visiting Abu Dhabi in the near future, especially when Warner Bros. Studio will open the doors of its first hotel there on November 11.

From Batman to Bugs Bunny, guests can expect to see a plethora of stars and studio stories come to life as part of this new hospitality experience.

As Abu Dhabi eases entry requirements by lifting the quarantine for unvaccinated travelers – while requiring PCR testing on arrival for all passengers – one of the most anticipated hotels in recent years is about to open in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. And the pandemic has only made Batman, Bugs Bunny, and Daffy Duck fans even more excited.

Indeed, these characters from Warner Bros. are about to come to life in the American studio’s very first hotel entirely dedicated to franchises. After being delayed due to Covid-19, the hotel – operated by Hilton under the Curio Collection brand – will welcome its very first guests on November 11, 2021.

The hotel is ideally located on Yas Island, a short walk from the Warner Bros. theme park. World Abu Dhabi, billed as the largest indoor theme park in the world. The destination is now known to immerse its visitors in the worlds of Batman and Superman.

But DC Comics superheroes aren’t the only characters travelers can expect to meet. Tweety, Roadrunner and, of course, Bugs Bunny are the must-see Looney Tunes stars in the Warner Bros. portfolio. And this family of animated animals will logically line up as guests of choice at this 257-room hotel. Imagine having your room service delivered by Bugs Bunny.

The hotel experience promises to immerse guests in the Warner Bros. archives. through a setting revealing rare images and based on cult scenes from the Warner films. Visitors will also discover portraits of those who made the studio so successful, in front of and behind the camera.

With a spa, fitness center, outdoor pool and five restaurants, the hotel will have plenty of facilities to encourage travelers to plan a multi-day stay to visit Warner Bros. World and Yas Waterworld nearby. Prices per night start at 570AED, or around US $ 155 (around S $ 208), depending on the season.

This article was published via AFP.

(Image credits: Hilton)