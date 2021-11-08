The fashion industry to take away from the first week of COP26 – Glossy

The first week of COP26, the international conference on climate change, was accompanied by commitments ranging from scientific goals to solutions for industries beyond fashion.

So far, COP26 has focused on emissions, with the most significant achievement coming from over 40 countries committing to quit coal November 4. Other announcements focused on the end of deforestation. On November 2, theLeaders representing over 85% of the world’s forests are committed to halting and reversing deforestation and land degradation by 2030.

Beyond announcements by country, fashion brands have also stepped up their commitments. Everlan and Ugg’s parent company, Deckers Brands, have announced partnerships with the scientifically and globally recognized organization Science Objectives Initiative (SBTi) to set emission reduction targets based on climate science.

According to a statement from Everlane, the commitment means 55% less carbon emissions per product by 2030, 46% less emissions from their stores and headquarters by 2030, and zero net emissions by 2050. Katina Boutis, Head of Sustainability at Everlanes, said: The brand is working on reducing emissions through SBTI primarily in the supply chain, where 99% of our emissions are.

Ugg has also launched a product refurbishment program in partnership with NuShoe, a shoe repair company. It offers three different levels, from “refresh” to “restore”, to breathe new life into shoes for $ 80. Although the current capacity of NuShoe is limited to 100 pairs per day, it intends to expand the program to serve nearly a quarter of a million pairs per year by 2023. The online service is exclusively available to customers in the United States. United Dave Powers, President and CEO of Deckers Brands, said in a statement, We will continue to put people, the planet and our products at the forefront of our decision-making. Ugg is committed to being a more regenerative brand, which prioritizes long-term value over short-term gains, restoring the health of people, communities and the planet.

For his part, during his participation in COP26, Pangaia focused on specific climate issues in which he is involved outside the fashion industry. Last week, the materials-driven brand hosted a panel discussion in Glasgow to raise awareness among diminished bee populations. As key pollinators, bees play an important role in preserving biodiversity, a goal for the fashion industry. Pangaia previously worked on the Bee The Change campaign with Milky thread, a charity app company focused on helping local organizations. Plus, he recently announced a nettle denim line.

Gabriela Hearst also participated in a Cop26 roundtable, alongside chef Daniel Humm and artist Dustin Yellin. As artistic director of Chlo, she recently announced the brand’s position as B Corp mark, the most stringent sustainability certification in the industry. Whatever grain of sand I can bring to the transition, I will give it wholeheartedly, because participation is survival, she said during the roundtable. The discussion explored how the fields of fashion, food and art intersect when it comes to sustainability. It also explored the possibility of transforming the respective disciplines into more environmentally friendly and attentive models.

Hearst had previously worked tirelessly to ensure that its namesake brand lives up to its enduring credentials. The stores are plastic-free, both on the front and back of the house, using compostable packaging and recycled cardboard hangers. In February 2020, Hearst also turned to technology by partnering with EON, a leading digital identity platform for the fashion and apparel industry. It connects products throughout their lifecycle by opening visibility, traceability and information via a QR code.