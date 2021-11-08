Elizabeth Debicki recreates Princess Diana’s revenge dress

In 1994, Princess Diana made headlines with her appearance at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens for a Vanity Showfundraiser in a black off-the-shoulder chiffon dress. Known as the revenge dress, it was at the time more than just a fashion statement from the princess.

Cut to 2021, actress Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in season 5 of the famous Netflix series The crown (2016), recreated the look of the show.

In set photos taken on November 6, Debicki was seen wearing a replica of the famous outfit while filming the fifth installment of the TV series. The look took social media by storm.

The robe of revenge. We all knew the Revenge Dress. Princess Diana wore it in 1994 after Prince Charles televised the confession of her adultery with Camila. Now, #The crown is recreating it and Elizabeth Debicki did not disappoint. Can’t wait for season 5! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L6bAIRgwCb ReyDominic Vladimr (@ivladimr) November 7, 2021

The dress was originally purchased in 1991, but the princess did not wear it, deeming it too risky. However, she wore it to fundraising to message her ex-husband Prince Charles as an ITV documentary titled Charles: The private man, the public role(1994) was to be released that evening. In the documentary, the prince confessed to having an affair with his now wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, while he was married to Diana.

The original dress was created by Greek designer Christina Stambolian, and the princess paired it with Manolo Blahnik silk heels.

In the 2007 biographical book, The Chronicles of Diane, author Tina Brown quotes Stambolian telling a fashion commentator that Diana chose not to play the scene like Odette [from Swan Lake], innocent in white. She was clearly angry. She played it like Odile, in black. She was wearing bright red nail polish, which we had never seen her do before. She was like, ‘Let’s be mean tonight!’ “

Brown further writes that Diana declined the invitation until she surprised organizers with a call confirming her attendance, after leaks of adultery confessions from Prince Charles began to circulate.

Princess Diana’s iconic off-the-shoulder dress has thus been dubbed the Dress of Vengeance. Reports suggest she was supposed to wear a Valentino dress for the event, but had to switch to black chiffon after sketches of the dress were leaked to the press.

Meanwhile, completing her recess, Debicki also wore a replica of the pearl choker with a sapphire center surrounded by diamonds that the princess wore in Kensington Gardens. The brooch was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, to the Princess.

What we know about season 5

The crown Season 5 will air in November 2022, which is still a year away. Not much has been revealed so far, but new faces have been chosen to play major figures, including Queen Elizabeth II.

While Elizabeth Debicki, who is best known for Gatsby the magnificent (2013), succeeds Emma Corrin as Diana, Deadlinereports that Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce appears as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville will be Princess Margaret. ThreadActor Dominic West will play Prince Charles in the next installment of the series, succeeding Josh OConnor.

The new cast features Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed, Diana’s boyfriend, Salim Daw as Dodis’ father Mohamed Al-Fayed, and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

According to Deadline , season 5 will feature Princess Dianas’ 1995 interview with BBC reporter Martin Bashir in which she spoke of the turmoil in her marriage and issues with the royal family. The interview, however, itself became controversial after a 2020 investigation revealed that Bashir used unethical means to secure Diana’s participation. Bashir resigned just before the report was released in 2021.

Heroes and featured images: Christophe Archambault / AFP