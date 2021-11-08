Northwestern No.1 men’s basketball fights ‘ugly basketball’ for victory over No.21 Seattle Pacific | Sports

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Following the Northwestern Men’s Basketball game against Seattle Pacific on Sunday night on the second night of the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, Ben McCollum walked through the Civic Arena to a hall. makeshift press conference at the south side of the room.

The 13th-year coach, dressed in his usual white dress shirt and black pants, knew what he meant before anyone could ask him a question as they sat down at the wooden table covered in a tablecloth.

Bad basketball there, McCollum said. Ugly basketball by the Bearcats.

It’s a phrase that would usually follow a demoralizing loss, one so bad that there would be no other words to describe a loss of this nature.

But that was not the case for McCollum, as the No.1 Bearcats were on the heels of a 64-59 victory over the No.21 Falcons, an ugly, gritty and hard triumph for the program’s second win in the top 25 in 24 hours.

Were tough and different, McCollum said. I think this weekend will help me, as a coach, to figure out exactly what we need to do offensively to improve. We have a long way to go in attack.

Similar to the Bearcats’ opener with the Northern State No.15, a possible tame Wolves 68-55, the opening moments of the first half weren’t the most ordered for back-to-back defending Division II champions.

The Cats (2-0) trailed the Falcons (1-1) 4-2 when McCollum called for a time-out just four minutes into the game. It was a deficit that could have been wiped out with just one bucket, of course, but the pause in action served as a moment for Northwest to regroup, a moment to reflect on the start which included a 1 of 4 and four shot. turnarounds.

It’s a horrible offense, McCollum said the day after the 5-point win. We fought, and that’s what was going to be for a while until we found out about our offense.

The timeout turned the story around for the Bearcats, who ultimately used a 14-2 run in 6 minutes and 27 seconds to take a 19-12 advantage with about seven minutes remaining in the first half. It was a scoring push led by junior Trevor Hudgins, as the goalkeeper scored 10 points in the first half en route northwest with a 31-19 lead at halftime.

Hudgins, the reigning NABC Division II Player of the Year, is not oblivious to his side’s struggles early in the game throughout the first weekend of the season.

Honestly, I feel like we’re still trying to find each other, said Hudgins, who finished with a high 27 points after getting 15 of 15 from the free throw line. We know who we have, but honestly we don’t know what was going to bring us each night.

The Bearcats, Hudgins said, have playmakers himself included. McCollum knows it too, but he hopes his players other than Hudgins and junior goalie Diego Bernard will understand it as well.

It’s an opening weekend rotation that includes players who haven’t held such a big role until this season.

Second-year forward Wes Dreamer became the man behind the attack, McCollum said after the win over Northern on November 6. man after the departure of key player Ryan Hawkins. First-year guards Byron Alexander and Isaiah Jackson played a good game in last season’s title race, but it’s then, and it’s now, and things are different at Northwest.

They’ve never played these roles before, McCollum said. They’ve always been secondary roles, and now they’re lead roles. Diego and Trevor played lead roles, so now you have three, four guys who now have to go primary and not secondary all the time.

Regardless of whether those roles were completely filled to McCollum’s liking, they were filled enough to propel the Bearcats into an unblemished first weekend of basketball, even if it wasn’t in the flashy, glowing way that the nation has grown accustomed to seeing from the northwest.

The Cats have used their sniper-style 3-point shooting on their way to dominance for the past few years, being as effective beyond the arc as most teams are on the inside.

This was not the case against the Falcons, scoring a meager 3 points on nine attempts (11.1%).

I think we just need to get our confidence back, to play for free, almost, said Hudgins. We have a lot of new guys, a lot of rotations now. . I think they’ll get into it eventually.

They were also not effective compared to the rest of the field, at 17 of 43 (39.5%), but Northwests’ only triple of the game came only at the 10 minutes and 36 seconds mark. of the second half, when Dreamer scored a downtown one as time ran out on the shot clock to give the Bearcats a 48-35 lead over the Falcons.

Dreamer was a silver lining for the second night in a row, including his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds against Pacific.

He loves to take care of it, Hudgins said of Dreamer. He’s been playing for a few years now; he’s a leader in our team, I get the impression. He just competes every night. . We like a two-way player.

And maybe McCollum didn’t want his team to shoot just 42% from the field this weekend (41 of 96), including 30% from 3-point field (10 of 33), but he expected to that the Bearcats were on display during opening weekend, and they were.

They did, however, come out unscathed from some of the best competitions the country had to offer. That’s what matters, and Hudgins knows it.

We knew it would be a battle with two of the top 25 teams in the country. We knew we had to be filthy, we had to be physical, we had to be intense, said Hudgins. It was just fun to be back, honestly.