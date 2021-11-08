Men’s hockey swept across northern Michigan on the road – The Daily Free Press

The Boston University men’s hockey team (3-7, 2-4 Hockey East) lost to the University of Northern Michigan Wildcats (4-5) in the return game of their series outside last weekend. Saturday night’s game ended 6-2 and would be the second straight week the Terriers have been wiped out.

We played well, 5v5, head coach Albie OConnell said in a post-game press conference. [The defense] handled the puck well in the neutral zone. They articulated well, they put the puck in the blue offense, they were pretty good.

Instead of starting with their regular goaltender, second Drew Commesso, OConnell opted for second, Vinny Duplessis, to start in goal after the 5-3 loss to Northern Michigan the night before. Commesso had scored 10 goals in the last three clashes.

I think we would like them to be better, OConnell said. I think they probably want to be better, but at the same time, especially on the penalty kill, we have to be better as a group.

Just over five minutes into the first period, second-year Wildcats forward Mikey Colella skated alone on the left wing and opened the scoring for his team. It was the sixth goal of the season and the first of the night for Wenonah, New Jersey.

Two minutes later, first-year defenseman Ty Gallagher scored his first collegiate goal to tie the score together. For Terrier fans, this would be one of the only bright spots for the remainder of the 60 minutes.

Northern Michigan was given the first penalty in a heavily whistled game when junior defenseman Tanner Vescio was sent into the box for crosscheck at 10:46. Gallagher was sent into the box four minutes after the successful murder of Northern Michigans for his own appeal.

While it was to the advantage of the men, Colella scored his second goal of the evening at 17:53. Senior defenseman Trevor Cosgroves ‘shot attempt bounced off Duplessis’ pad and Colella managed to retrieve the puck and squeeze it just between Duplessis and the net to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Twelve seconds after the goal, Gallagher was sent back to the penalty box following a cross check. Now on their second power play of the night, the Wildcats have added to their tally.

Graduate student forward Max Kaufman managed to block Junior forward AJ Vanderbecks ‘first shot, but Vanderbeck recovered his own rebound and threw the puck over Duplessis’ shoulder to make the score 3-3. 1.

The second period followed suit, with second-year forward Dylan Peterson being fined for tripping at 1:04. The penalty kill was a hit and the Terriers even had some solid shorthanded opportunities from junior forwards Sam Stevens and Robert Mastrosimone. But BU couldn’t get past northern Michigan sophomore goaltender Rico DiMatteo.

The Terriers were then unable to capitalize on their own power play. At 2:13 p.m., Mastrosimone received a high stick call, knocking the Terriers down a player for the fourth time on the night in 35 minutes. Northern Michigan had another opportunity to capitalize when Cosgroves’ slap from the blue line flew past Duplessis, bringing the score to 4-1 Wildcats.

A minute after the goal, the unruly play continued on both sides. First-year forward Tyler Boucher was sent into the box for nudging, and then Wildcats junior defenseman Michael Van Unen received his second penalty of the night on a crosscheck.

Regarding any whistles blown during Saturday’s game, OConnell said the coaching staff are responsible for the proper organization of their players.

Our penalty kill has been poor all weekend, the way we handle it out of the race, and that depends on the coaches, OConnell said. They have to execute some things, but at the end of the day it’s up to us to make these guys make sure they’re better positioned and in the places.

The Terriers had the opportunity to close the gap with a goal from junior defenseman Domenick Fensore, who caught a pass from junior forward Ethan Phillips and shot the puck between DiMatteo’s legs. The game was considered for several minutes, but was considered a good goal. Fensores’ second goal allowed his group to increase by one point and bring the score to 4-2.

It could have been a decisive goal, but BU couldn’t keep the momentum going. At 9:56 in the third, Boucher got his second nudging penalty of the game, giving Northern Michigan another power play and, ultimately, another goal.

Colella scored his third of the night as his shot was down, and he had a hat trick. The Terriers, who suffered a 26-minute penalty in 60 minutes of play, scored their fourth power-play goal of the night, bringing the score to 5-2.

To add salt to the injury, Wildcat junior forward Andre Ghantous scored an empty net at 6:14 pm. The 60 minutes ended with the Wildcats winning 6-2.

We have to do a better job of training these guys. It comes from our leadership group, OConnell said. There’s nothing we can do but keep trying to improve, and I think that’s kind of the band’s mantra. There is certainly a high level of frustration.

The Terriers return to Boston on Friday night to take on last year’s NCAA Champions University of Massachusetts Amherst at 7:30 p.m. at Agganis Arena.

