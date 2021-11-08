Recap: Atltico humiliatingly collapses, draw 3-3 at Valencia





Altico Madrid ruined their lost dominance as Valencia clinically tore the Colchoneros apart with a late double salvo, depriving the visitors of two points to death. Sunday’s game got off to a bad start after just six minutes as Kieran Trippier was forced to leave what looked like a serious shoulder problem. It remains to be seen how long Atltico will go without the first-choice right-back, with their absence made worse by Marcos Llorentes’ own injury. Photo by David S. Bustamante / Soccrate / Getty Images But Atleti began to dominate, boasting of all the possession. Rodrigo De Paul dominated the midfield, setting the tempo and creating chances. It was Luis Surez who opened the deadlock, a touch was enough to pass Mouctar Diakhaby and send a shot of equal elegance to the far post, the ball slipping into the net on the opposite side. After half-time, the home team came out with more confidence and determination. Gonalo Guedes rushed down the right flank, crossing the ball in front of goal, where he deflected from Stefan Savis’ thigh and passed Jan Oblak. Atltico reacted strongly, however, and sought to re-establish their dominance. Valencia continued to push but was run in tatters on the counter. Antoine Griezmann, as inspired by Surez’s elegant first goal, slipped his own half into Valencia’s half and fired a rocket into the top corner. Photo by Quality Sport Images / Getty Images As if to balance the books after two goals of style and cunning, third Atlticos came up with a goalmouth scramble closer to English black and white football clips. ime Vrsaljko, who replaced Trippier early on, got the finishing touch to regroup the ball over the line. A VAR review followed, but confirmed the legality of the goals, the Croats first in La Liga. Atltico was coasting. Then disaster struck. Twice in four minutes. Carried away on the block, the Atletis midfielder was easily bypassed, the ball landing at the feet of left-back Jos Luis Gays. The Valencia captain crossed paths with Hugo Duro, who stretched a leg faster than any Atleti defender to turn the ball into the bottom corner. Duros’ first brace left Atltico defenders so in shock that they couldn’t defend a free kick in the 96th minute. Duro ran to the near post and laminated the ball beyond Oblak, lost in the crowd of blue and white in his goal mouth. Photo by Xisco Navarro / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images Atltico had to endure the pain of a late leveler, just as they inflicted it on Villarreal, Espanyol and Getafe already so far this season. But in Mestalla, their luck changed. In Mestalla, it is Atleti whose weak defense has been punished, and Atleti being sent back to the Spanish capital, his tail between his legs. VAL XI Cillessen; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete (Vallejo 86), Gay; Guillamn; Soler (Koindredi 85), Wass (Marcos Andr 65), Rai (Musah 65), Hlder Costa (Duro 85); Guedes. Goals Savi og 50, Duro 90 + 1 90 + 6 XI ATM Oblak; Savi, Gimnez, Hermoso, Trippier (Vrsaljko 8), Carrasco; Koke, De Paul (Flix 86); Correa (Kondogbia 73), Griezmann, Surez (Herrera 86). Goals Surez 35 Griezmann 58 Vrsaljko 62

