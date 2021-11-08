Tigers advance to ACC semi-finals in comeback mode – Clemson Tigers official track site





CLEMSON, SC – Clemson’s No.9 men’s soccer team (13-4-0) claimed a 2-1 victory Sunday night at Historic Riggs Field over No.18 UNC Tar Heels (11-6-1) and a punched his ticket to the CCA Semi-Final Game. After conceding the first goal of the match, the Tigers rebounded strongly to equalize and ultimately score the match winner in the second half to hand UNC their first loss by scoring the match opener (11-0-0 in such matches ). It was the Tar Heels who entered the board first, when a well-placed goal beat the goalkeeper Georges marc to his left. Clemson’s deficit will not last long because Ousmane Sylla dribbled into the UNC midfield before handing the ball to Isaiah Reid. The junior forward took a few touches to his left before tearing a shot through his body and into the net for the equalizer. 38 ‘| ISAIAH MADE US ON BOARD !! INCREDIBLE CREATION BY OUSMANE IN THE MIDDLE AND WE ARE AT THE LEVEL OF THE HISTORICAL GROUND OF THE RIGGS !!!#ClemsonUnited

https://t.co/kFvxFmbpVU

https://t.co/zP5fEiR3TU pic.twitter.com/eYrppp6gWt – Clemson Men’s Football (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 8, 2021 The second half saw 32 minutes elapsed with the score level, but a Charlie asensio cross found the waiting head of Quinn McNeill. Last week, the ACC Offensive Player of the Week pushed the ball forcefully into the ground and bounced it off the top of the Tar Heels’ net to give the Tigers the lead. McNeills ‘header proved enough to keep the Tigers’ defense hanging on for victory. The victory sends Clemson to his third consecutive semi-final game of the ACC tournament. Marks ended the game with four saves, giving him 164 career saves, enough for 11th in the Clemsons all-time standings. Thanks to our team for finding a way to win, said proud head coach Mike Noonan. I think that’s what it was about tonight. We didn’t play our best game tonight and that’s a credit to UNC. I think this game will help us for our game on Wednesday and we were looking forward to the semi-finals. Following, Clemson will host third-seeded Duke in the semi-finals of the ACC tournament on Wednesday, November 10. Historic Riggs Field kicks off at 7 p.m. and the game is scheduled to air on ACC. CHARLIE QUINN TO PUT US FORWARD. BEAUTIFUL BALL, BEAUTIFUL HEADER, TIGERS LEAD 2-1 WITH 12 MINUTES TO GO !!!#ClemsonUnited

https://t.co/kFvxFmbpVU

https://t.co/zP5fEiR3TU pic.twitter.com/oHDWXrTwzJ – Clemson Men’s Football (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 8, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://clemsontigers.com/tigers-advance-to-acc-semifinals-in-comeback-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos