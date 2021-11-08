Inditex’s rapid fashion makeover offers a lifeline in a pandemic

The innovations that helped Inditex recover from the pandemic had been in the works for years, but came to fruition just in time. For about a decade, the world’s largest clothing retailer has strived to unify its online business with its network of more than 6,000 stores around the world.

The Spain-based group took a vital step in that process – which begins with hundreds of millions of trackers and ends with massive computing power – just before Covid-19 transforms commerce.

As a result, Inditex was able to sell inventory from closed stores during the worst times of the pandemic, lower inventory and increase profits in the aftermath of the crisis, and step up efforts to bring together in-person and online shopping.

“We have been working for years on this integration between the physical and digital worlds,” Pablo Isla, executive chairman of Inditex, told the Financial Times. “The last two years have seen the culmination of this process but also its acceleration.

Inditex is far from alone in its digital momentum, with businesses around the world stepping up their online efforts to deal with the pandemic. Some critics suggest that Inditex’s model, which still relies heavily on brick-and-mortar retail, may struggle to keep pace with digital-only outlets in the future. Others argue that its just-in-time fashion brand is inherently unsustainable, despite the group’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

However, Inditex’s integration of its stores and online operations still stands out. In some ways this is the central feature of the company today, a group created and still controlled by Amancio Ortega, the richest man in Spain, as a vertically integrated company that favors rapid production. and customer preferences rather than managerial preconceptions. .

The digital displays are mixed with the goods in the stores of the group © DOMOFOTOGRAFIA SL

Customers can order online to buy in store © domo fotografia sl



The group’s physical-online integration was made possible by a combination of factors: tracking devices; a common database for all of the company’s stock, called a single inventory system; and an internal digital platform which hosts almost all of the group’s activities.

In many ways, the starting point is tracking technology, known as radio frequency identification, or RFID. RFID devices, which contain miniature circuitry and tiny antennas, are hidden in clothing security tags and are recyclable, reducing costs.

Despite this, Inditex, which processes over a billion garments a year, uses around 300 million RFID devices. By keeping an eye on the location of all of the company’s merchandise until it is in the hands of customers, the devices provide valuable information to Inditex and enable the group’s 6,650 stores to act as mini-warehouses from which orders can be shipped.

Devices transmit their location at different points in the life cycle of an Inditex skirt or jacket – from the factory, when batches are passed through metal scanners before being shipped, to back rooms and to display areas of stores, where staff carry out stock checks several times a day by waving electromagnetic rods on clothing.

The system was rolled out across Inditex’s network, which includes Zara stores but also brands such as Stradivarius and Pull & Bear, by the end of 2019. The timing turned out to be crucial – when the pandemic shut down 95% of Inditex stores, in April 2020, the single inventory system meant that store inventories could be used to meet a surge in online sales, which last year fell from 14 percent to 32 percent of income of the Inditex group.

The impact this year has also been significant. In results released in September, Inditex exceeded pre-pandemic revenue, profits and cash – a milestone rivals such as H&M have yet to reach. Between May and July, sales reached 6.99 billion euros, 1.4% more than the previous record for the equivalent period, in 2019.

A Zara store in London, reopened after the lockdown © Darren Staples / Bloomberg

Analysts attribute these numbers to resurgent consumer demand, a store optimization program that results in fewer, larger and more efficient outlets, and the single inventory system, which has helped the store. group to reduce its inventories by 4% compared to 2019 levels, despite the increase in turnover.

“Sales are ahead of where they were in real terms two years ago and I don’t think many retailers have reached this position at this point,” said Anne Critchlow, analyst at Société Générale , about the September results.

Isla, who has been running the company since 2005, explains the importance of the redesigned system. “The Single Inventory was vital in 2020, but it is essential to our overall approach; it offers our online customers not only what we have in our online warehouses, but also the product in the stores.

“During the season there may be a product that is no longer on display in the store, because new collections have arrived, or there is not the full range of sizes, but thanks to the unique inventory system, we can continue to offer it. to our customers online.

“This is great from a customer service perspective and very positive for the company in terms of gross margin, as it extends the life of the product and the ability to sell it at full price.”

Inditex also tries to apply this integrated approach at the level of the customer experience. Although there are national variations, within countries the group offers the same range of products online and in person, with customers tasting the clothes in store before buying them online, or vice versa.

Pablo Isla



Physical stores sometimes even mimic online display, showing a series of different looks next to each other, almost as if the consumer is leafing through them, rather than a wall of the store being dedicated to a specific collection.

And thanks to a system available in nearly 500 locations in 21 countries – which the company calls “store mode” – shoppers can use the Zara app to locate which store has a particular garment and where in the store it may be. find. The system is also being rolled out in the group’s other banners.

The scope of Inditex’s needs places heavy demands on the group’s data and IT resources, which the company claims to meet through its IT architecture, the Inditex open platform. Executives compare it to a huge digital building that houses different departments, from design to logistics to finance; operations in different countries and languages; and the data underlying the single inventory system.

Inditex technology center at the group’s headquarters in Arteixo, Spain © Inditex



It is also a relatively recent innovation. Over the past five years, as part of an investment program of 11 billion euros, around 95% of the group’s activities have been migrated from a third-party platform to the open platform Inditex.

The company says the process is expected to be completed by next year and gives Inditex the opportunity to scale up its operations. “With our open platform, we have up to 10 times the capacity in terms of the number of transactions per minute,” says Isla, who argues that the platform allows Inditex to process sales much faster than its competitors during peak hours, such as Black Friday.

He adds that due to microservices – individual features or applications within the overall platform that meet the needs of different departments – the system can be easily modified to accommodate vendors or startup technology groups working. with Inditex.

But Inditex, a company that often shuns advertising, remains reluctant about the wider importance of the road it has mapped out. “I’ll never say that,” Isla says, when asked what lessons Inditex’s technological changes in the era of the pandemic have for other companies. “I’m talking about what’s mine, Inditex, about what we do. I cannot give advice to other companies.