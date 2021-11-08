Tatler Asia Unveils New Focus on Content and E-Commerce Expansion





In August 2020, Tatler Philippines featured their first same-sex couple on the cover, LGBTQI-related content will become a more regular column in Tatler Asia magazines in the future. Tatler Asia

Tatler Asia, the publisher of a high-end magazine network headquartered in Hong Kong, has announced that it will double up relevant content for young readers and expand its e-commerce and real-life experiences offerings. Tatler Asia operates in China, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia. It is 100% owned by the Swiss group Edipresse and the Lamunire family. While print remains at the heart of the agenda of traditional publishers, Michel Lamunire, President and CEO of Tatler Asia, compares it to Louis Vuitton’s flagship store on the Champs-Lyses, a physical manifestation of ethics e-commerce brand Tatler, which was first launched in Hong Kong. earlier this year, will gain importance. It’s about letting people experience something new and unique, so we started out focusing on the experiences, we had a tremendous response from food experiences, as well as wine and spirits, that is the first category we have engaged with, Lamunire said, adding that luxury fashion, watches and jewelry will be the next agenda for Tatler Unlisted, the e-commerce platform it has. intends to roll out to the rest of its markets next year. It will see brands offering limited editions or new products exclusively at Tatler Unlisted, where they will be available for a very limited time, with a new offer released almost daily. [Luxury brands] can work with Tatler to first sell a specific number of these items to a privileged community which by nature is extremely influential. It allows them to sell, to test the attractiveness of a collection, but also to know that they will reach the right group of individuals who can influence a larger part of their audience, he explained. Following a July-September survey of more than 2,000 readers from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore, Lamunire said the content of Tatlers would now focus more on areas such as women’s empowerment, sustainability, equality, LGBTQI issues, philanthropy and entrepreneurship, to meet the changing interests of its audience. Learn more: Vogue Man debuts in Hong Kong This is the sixth international edition of Vogues’ men’s fashion and lifestyle title, joining Vogue Homme, LUomo Vogue and Vogue Man in the Middle East, Poland and Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/news/global-markets/tatler-asia-unveils-new-content-focus-expansion-of-e-commerce The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos