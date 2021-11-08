Fashion
Jasen: Self-Expression Through Fashion – The Heights
We spend our days surrounded by people who often share similar experiences to ours. It’s easy to get lost in this sea of college age students looking for a purpose in life. How can we differentiate ourselves? The answer is simple: fashion.
I realized that the way we dress is our own little way of telling the world who we are or at least who we want to be. Our style is a reflection of our uniqueness and individuality. As Miuccia Prada said, “What you wear is how you present yourself to the world.”
We’re definitely embracing a more preppy aesthetic at Boston College. We have certainly helped keep J.Crew in business over the years. The Vineyard Vines store in Chestnut Hill also receives quite a few customers. Now is fall, which means Patagonia and Golden Goose sneakers will be seen regularly on campuses. When winter arrives, LL Bean boots will start to make their frequent appearances, as will Canada Goose parkas.
BC style, however, can’t be reduced to boat shoes and khakis. Many students take a more daring approach to fashion, using unique clothing as a way to stand out. An example would be one of my classmates Michaelone of the BC clothing iconoclasts. Often seen walking around campus in his iconic white leather platform boots, his distinctive style is both bold and authentic.
Like many students on the BC campus, Michaels’ fashion style is a form of self-expression, a tool that allows him to fully present who he is to other students and to counter people’s perceptions of him. -same. His style, which fluctuates based on his feelings and emotions that day, also reflects his own aspirations that he tries to dress like someone he admires.
Fashion continues to change and so do we. Our evolutionary style reflects the growth we experience in life. Guess you won’t leave Linden Lane in the same outfit you entered. Our sense of style stems from more than a materialistic pursuit, it is the desire to express ourselves. Some days we want to fit in, other days we hope to stand out. The beauty of fashion is that it allows us to do both. Sometimes having the perfect outfit gives us that little confidence boost we need to conquer the day.
Fashion also allows us to do something quite special, which is to take on the role of time travelers. Many students in British Columbia are discovering their own art of fashion by drawing trends from different time periods. There have been fashion staples that defined each decade: the bell bottom and platform shoes in the ’70s, the shoulder pads in the’ 80s, the classic leather jacket of the ’90s and the velor tracksuits of the’ 80s. 2000. We have seen countless trends return at one time or another. Sometimes it’s a good thing, other times it’s not dare to say low waist jeans?
The influence of fashion on society cannot be overstated. Fashion is constantly changing. It is a reflection of the present time. An important aspect of learning the arts or humanities is learning peoples fashion.
You certainly won’t be mistaking the BCs campus for the streets of Paris or Milan anytime soon, but the next time you’re in a rush to get ready in the morning, remember that your chosen outfit tells a little part of your story. . We live in a world where it can be easy to feel unnoticed or misunderstood. Fashion gives us the wonderful opportunity to express ourselves the way we want.
Life is full of endless possibilities, just like your loved one. Be true to yourself and let your unique style flourish. As the great Yves Saint Laurent said, fashion passes, style is eternal.
Graphic presented by Olivia Charbonneau / Editor-in-Chief of Heights
