Ryan Destiny turns heads in a backless Balmain dress and was obsessed!





‘Empire’ and ‘Star’ Celebrate FOX’s New Wednesday Night – Red Carpet Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty Ryan fate appeared on Instagram wearing a super sexy Balmain dress and was absolutely obsessed! For an evening with Balmain and Netflix for the new streaming services movie, The more they fall, the grandiose The actress was styled by Scot Louie and wore a gorgeous brown Balmain wrap dress that featured a long train and a thigh slit. She paired the backless look with nude strappy heels and minimal jewelry, wearing only a few bracelets and rings on the wrist and fingers. She wore her hair in a slicked back bun that was parted to one side and let her gorgeous face shine with natural rhythm and dramatic eyes. She shared a few looks from her haute couture night on her Instagram page, posting a series of movies to give us every inch and every angle of the dress as she served face and body for the Gram. Evenings with @balmain. #BalmainxNetflix, she captioned the beautiful photo carousel. Check out the fabulous look below. gorg , one of Ryans’ 2.8 million Instagram followers commented on the set of photos while another said: So gorgeous! The Balmain x Netflix event was an ode to the fashion houses’ collaboration with The more they fall where Balmain created a limited edition collection to merge the western spirit of the films. According to Balmains IG, the new collection launched last week and is in select stores to coincide with the global launch of the films, the capsule marks a first global collaboration between Netflix and a luxury fashion house, while offering a nod to the eye. unique to Balmains’ historical relationship. At the movie theater. Do not miss Ryan Destiny becomes the official face of Black Opal Ryan Destiny serves LEWKS on his Paris getaway

