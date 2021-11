Then & Now Gallery: Then and Now: James Anderson & Co. – November 7, 2021

The narrow, unnamed building at 9 S. Post St. was built by real estate pioneer Daniel H. Dwight after the 1889 fire. It housed several businesses and had upstairs rooms for rent. The first business was Ogden and Winship, a commercial printing company which changed its name to Quick Print around 1899. They moved across town in 1908 and James Anderson & Co., in business since 1890, moved across the city. from the street to the old printing house. . Anderson specializes in workwear, including Blue Buckle overalls, men’s suits, and children’s wear. Anderson bought bulk orders shipped by train and invited customers to rummage through piles of hats, pants, shirts and suits. Retail transformed in the 20th century when department stores attempted to make the shopping experience more attractive. Shelves and hanging shelves replaced display tables. Models displayed clothes and decorated windows attracted shoppers. In 1926 Anderson closed shop and sold the remaining stock to Kemp & Hebert, the upscale department store at the corner of Main Avenue and Washington Street. They advertised the clothes as a special sale, noting Anderson’s reputation for discount prices. After a few years as a boutique called Salon Monnee, the storefront was taken by former Culbertson saleswoman Minnie Gunn, who opened the Glaadmin womenswear boutique in 1931. Gunn believed her main skill was to advise clients on purchasing quality clothing and matching accessories, diverting them from inappropriate and unsuitable clothing. “Good clothes hold up better,” Gunn told The Spokane Chronicle after 24 years in the business. “They stay stylish longer. They clean well and look great for years. Gunn herself bought and always wore five matching outfits for each season of the year. In 1957, Dorian Studio moved into the former clothing store, offering portraits and wedding photographs. The venerable studio, which was founded in 1914, remained until the early 1970s, when the building was demolished to make way for the new sixteen-story Washington Trust Building, which opened in 1974. The Washington Trust Company opened in 1902 and offered a full range of banking and investing services. In 1919, EH Stanton and his family purchased a controlling interest in the business. Washington Trust survived the depths of the Great Depression. The name was changed to Washington Trust Bank in the 1950s. Today, WTB is still run by members of the Stanton family.

