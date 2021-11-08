Hill House Homes Plans To Extend Nap Dress Trend Beyond Forties | BoF Professional, News and Insights

When it comes to success in the age of the pandemic, few fashion brands have done better than Hill House Home.

Last year, the nap dress from direct-to-consumer labels became one of the defining products of the Covid-19 era. Hill House Home successfully showcased their signature style, a dress with smocked bust and straps and wide, flowing skirts in a variety of prints and fabrics as a wardrobe staple that could be worn from bed to bed. brunch. Interest rose in July 2020, just as the first blockages lifted, and has yet to decline.

Other brands experienced a similar bump last year, but were unable to keep up the momentum, including Scott Sternbergs core label Entireworld, which announced it was shutting down last month.

Hill House Home is determined to avoid the same fate. In 2021, Hill House Home enjoyed its third consecutive year of triple-digit growth expanding its clothing offering to include skirts, coats, cardigans and basics like bodysuits and tights. Today, fashion accounts for 90% of Hill House Homes’ overall business, an unlikely transition for a brand that started out as a supplier of sheet and duvet cover sets.

People find us through fashion and then they move in, said Hill House Homes Founder and CEO Nell Diamond. Their first two or three purchases are trendy, then when they need new towels or new bedding, they convert into those categories.

More recently, the brand opened the doors of its pop-up vacation store, located at 112 Mercer Street in New York’s Soho neighborhood. The store, which is open until Jan. 15, is the brand’s second-largest brick-and-mortar retail business. It operated a 500-square-foot store in New York’s West Village until February 2020, when it closed the location in hopes of expanding to larger space.

Of course, that moment turned out to be fortuitous, as the Covid-19 closures would have closed store doors in a matter of weeks anyway. Plans to open a new location have been on hold until the worst of the pandemic has passed. That moment has arrived: The opening of pop-ups coincides with the start of a holiday season where shoppers have flocked to stores in droves and businesses face relentless supply chain constraints in retail electronics, creating a more urgent need for a place where people could come and shop and then take things out, Diamond said.

On November 4, store opening day, an event that Diamond and the brand both touted on Instagram (there, Diamond, who has over 66,000 subscribers on the platform, became the brand’s top ambassador), a line of customers began to follow Mercer. Street even before the store opened, a real example of the brand’s dedicated fan base, which spawned Facebook groups for nap dress trades and earned its own name: nap dress nation.

The differences between the pop-up and the previous Hill House Homes location illustrate the change the brand has undergone over the past year. The West Village store looked like a well-organized bedroom, with a bed as the focal point of the store, and household goods stored everywhere, with just a small section dedicated to clothing. The vacation pop-up, located in Soho’s shopping mecca, meanwhile, mainly offers clothing and accessories, such as headbands, hair bows and notebooks, and has four changing rooms. .

We were using the store to figure out exactly what our customer wanted, said Diamond, who added that the brand aims to open a permanent storefront in New York within the next six to 12 months. Do they want to see more of the home in person? Or is it better to have a selection here and ship it to people? We have a ton of questions and try to take advantage of the pop-up to answer as many as possible.

These learnings will be used to determine how to design a permanent location in New York City, one of the many growth plans Diamond has in store for the brand. Next week, for customers who can’t make the NYC pop-up, the brand will be launching a new colourway of its Ellie nap dress exclusively for purchase on Instagram. Stores in other markets are on the horizon and there are also plans to launch three new product categories in 2022.

With each new category that we enter, I want to push the boundaries of how you can create something comfortable and beautiful at the same time, Diamond said.

