Tornadoes win first ASC Championship in thrilling way

BELT ON, Texas After 90 minutes of regulation time and two extra overtime, the Concordia Texas men’s soccer team was tied 1-1, but with a 4-3 victory on penalties they outlasted Hardin -Simmons and won the program. first ASC championship on Sunday.

After three consecutive trips to the CSA championship game, the Tornados won the program’s first championship with a thrilling victory.

Fifth-year head coach Nick Mims was proud to see the product of years of hard work by everyone in the men’s soccer program come together in a CSA championship.

“This ASC championship is a testament to the tremendous progress this program has made over the past few years,” said Mims. “The former players and coaches laid the foundation that this team could use to build a championship. Today was the culmination of all that hard work and I couldn’t be more proud.”

The game was a tough fight throughout, requiring 110 minutes and a penalty shootout to decide the winner. Coach Mims felt his players, who played hard from the opening kick-off to the final whistle, won the conference championship with their courage throughout the game.

“Our boys really deserved the championship game,” Mims said. “Hardin-Simmons are a tough team which makes it very difficult for us to play our game. The boys fought back and got the well-deserved equalizer. The players stepped up all over the pitch to bring the championship home.”

The game saw just two goals during settlement, ending in a 1-1 draw after Melvin Molina scored the equalizer in the 66th minute, and was decided in a shootout at the end.

In the first half, the Tornados fired six shots, including two on goal from Antonio Rios and Richard Aguirre, but failed to come away with a goal.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys scored the game’s first goal and CTX ended up in a 1-0 hole at halftime.

The Tornados shot in the second half, as Molina and Rios each fired two shots in the first four minutes, applying pressure to the HSU’s backline which ultimately resulted in the equalizer. In the 66th minute, Molina scored the equalizer goal, and the CTX defense held on, forcing overtime with a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes of regulation.

First overtime was a stalemate with HSU recording the lone shot and the Tornados advanced to second overtime with the game tied 1-1.

Marco Vazquez took two shots in the second overtime period, but neither team managed to break the tie, and after two more periods both teams headed for a decisive penalty shootout. .

HSU started the shootout with a score, and Vazquez responded with one of his own, making it 1-1 after each team’s first attempt.

The second attempt yielded the same result, as Aguirre followed an HSU mark with his own, leaving the shootout score at 2-2.

On the third attempt, Arlen Oni defended the goal and forced the Cowboys to miss, which Molina followed with a goal, giving CTX a 3-2 lead in the shootout.

The next attempt resulted in a score for each team, but Victor Gomez’s shot extended the lead to 4-3, giving the Tornados a chance to win the shootout.

On the HSU’s next attempt, Oni showed his prowess in goal again, getting his hands on the shot and coming away with a championship-winning save as the Tornados won the penalty shoot-out by a score of 4-3. .

After the celebration that followed, the conference honored four Tornados as members of the All-ASC tournament team. Zack Kusak, Molina and Gomez secured a spot on the roster, while Vazquez was named MVP of the ASC tournament.

In addition to their first ASC Championship, Concordia Texas won a regional berth in the NCAA for the first time in program history. With the first round starting on Saturday, the Tornados will await their destination, as will be announced on the selection show, which airs on the NCAA website Monday at 12:30 p.m.