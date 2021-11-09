Fashion
There is a real mountain of fast fashion ransacked in Chile
We all now know that fast fashion is a fierce enemy of the environment. It never looks like the real thing because it’s done quickly by severely underpaid workers using chintzy materials, some of which are bad for our body. With the supposed saving of cheap clothes comes a exorbitant cost to the planet this, unfortunately, only starts with carbon emissions. Most of us hide these facts deep in our brains, behind our gluttonous obsession with trendy trinkets, but it’s hard to ignore the real mountain made of fast fashion garbage which forms in the Chilean desert.
Chile, I learn, is sort of a hub for unsold and used clothing. The clothes are made cheaply in places like Bangladesh and China, have passed through Europe and the United States, and then end up in Chile. On 59,000 tonnes enter the port of Iquique in the Alto Hospicio free zone in northern Chile, Barrons reported. Some of these clothes are sold in Chile, others are exported throughout Latin America, but most end up piling up in the Chilean desert 1,100 miles from Santiago.
Prepare for this, because it’s legitimately crazy: around 39,000 tons of fast fashion is found in these stacks in the chilean desert every year. For context, that’s 78 million pounds of crappy Marc Jacobs imitations and heart-shaped sunglasses. Of course, not everything is wasted. Some of the people who live near the landfills search the clothes to see what they can use or sell. But the rest is there, higher and higher each year, accessorizing the otherwise stunning landscape with consumerist trash.
Chile isn’t the only place where fast fashion is going to die. Textile waste is a problem in many places including China, India and Cambodia. The reason why this particularly crass mountain of capitalist waste is currently forming in Chile is obviously complicated, but the main reason seems to be that this particular landfill which is populated by some of the poorest people in Chile is a free zone, which means that it is considered to be outside the Chilean territory and therefore the goods arriving here are not taxed.
“This garment happens from everywhere the world, “Alex Carreno, a former employee of the port’s import area, told AFP. Chilean media outlet. What is not sold to Santiago or sent to other countries stays in the free zone, Carreno said.
The other thing is that the waste is so toxic that other landfills that are not in the free zone will not take it. “The problem is that the clothes are not biodegradable and contains chemicals, so it is not accepted in municipal landfills, “Franklin Zepeda, founder of EcoFibra, a company that makes insulation boards from used clothing, told AFP. as these particularly ugly mountains form in Chile, the effects, inevitably, will not stay in Chile. think twice before your next fast fashion frenzy. It may seem like instant gratification, but the effects could be long lasting.
