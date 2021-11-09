Why Princess Diana’s revenge dress remains so iconic – and the story behind it

As the filming of the fifth season of Netflixs The crown begins, actor Elizabeth Debicki recreated one of Princess Diana’s most iconic moments in the public eye.

Over the weekend, Debicki made headlines after photographs on set showed her wearing the infamous black revenge dress that Diana wore to the Serpentine Gallery summer party in London in 1994.

The off-the-shoulder chiffon dress was created by Greek designer Christina Stambolian.

It featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a flowing black trail. She accessorized Manolo Blahnik silk high heels, sheer black tights and a trendy choker necklace.

The set was later dubbed the Revenge Dress because Diana wore it the same night Prince Charles publicly confessed to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles in the documentary, Charles: the private man, the public role.

Diana had originally planned to wear a new designer dress for the event, but changed her mind when the brand released a statement announcing that she would dress her up.

Instead, she opted for the Christina Stambolian dress, which she had owned since 1991 after buying it while on a shopping spree with her brother.

Stambolian previously said Diana had wanted to wear the dress for some time but found it too risky.

[The princess] chose not to play the scene like Odette, innocent in white, she said. She was clearly angry. She played it like Odile, in black. She was wearing bright red nail polish, which we had never seen her do before. She said: Let’s be mean tonight!

Late Vogue editor Anna harvey, who worked as a Dianas stylist for many years, told the publication: She wanted to look like a million bucks and she did.

According to Tina Brown, Diana initially turned down the invitation to the party that night,

She had declined the invitation until two days before the event until news of the adultery quote began to trickle into the broadcast’s promotions, Brown wrote in The Chronicles of Diane.

It was then that one of the gala organizers, an old friend of Dianas’ family, received a surprise phone call: she said she wanted to come after all. I said, what are you doing? And she said, you’ll see.

The next day, Diana’s fashion choice dominated the front pages, usurping the cover of her ex-husband’s documentary and throwing it back into the limelight.

For Diana, this dress had a huge symbolic purpose, which still resonates today.

She just wanted to look great and had that amazing body to show off in a great dress, that was it, Mary Greenwell, Diana’s friend and makeup artist, Recount The telegraph.

Diana’s revenge look is talked about a lot in popular culture and especially on social media.

Instagram account @ladydirevengelooks was created in 2018 by fashion writer Eloise Morgan after going through her own breakup.

Today, the account has over 118,000 subscribers and is dedicated to documenting all of Diana’s post-revenge looks.

The fifth season of The crown will continue to monitor Prince Charles and Diana’s relationship and subsequent divorce and is slated for release in November 2022.