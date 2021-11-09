NDC Kristina Buckley Kayel on How Men Wear Diamonds Today – JCK

Web statistics don’t lie. At least that’s how it is Kristina Buckley Kayel (pictured), general manager of the Natural Diamond Councils North America division, interprets the number of visitors to the Diamonds page for him on the NDC site, part of his fall Campaign for moments like no other starring actress Ana de Armas.

The traffic, the click-through rate, it’s amazing how the male category was received, says Kayel. We have created a men’s jewelry lookbook page and after the Ana de Armas page, this is the most clicked on of the campaign. Men’s jewelry isn’t just a trend we talk about, it’s backed by data.

Below, Kayel talks to JCK on the specific product trends resonating with men this season, the social and cultural factors fueling the surge in interest in diamonds for men, and why fluid gender marketing is the best way to target Gen Z .

What are the important diamond jewelry trends that you see for men this season?

There is such a range, with the casualness of work clothes, but also a return to dressing. It’s almost as if for a male celebrity walking the red carpet, a tuxedo isn’t enough. You should finish the look with a bracelet or brooch near your collar.

For casual everyday wear, bracelets aren’t limited to women. Chain necklaces, this trend is still exploding. These heavy metal chains encrusted with diamonds, in a more refined style, combine with a trendy pendant. This is where you see a lot of patterns a throwback or a re-emergence of the nostalgia of the 90s. You see the dog tag pendant, the cross, there is an interesting range of styles when it comes to men’s necklaces. .

Earrings are also quickly becoming a staple in an arsenal of men’s diamond jewelry. And piercings have exploded for men, so more and more men are associating a nail with a dangling earring. And of course, the signet ring is a classic. We saw it modernized and worn with several rings.

When and how did the current renaissance of men’s jewelry begin? Was there some kind of pivotal moment that triggered the surge in interest or was it more gradual?

It is a confluence of subcultures that have come together. If you look at all corners of the culture now, there are male taste makers coming out in a strong and confident manner. And the platforms where they can express their style, there are more options than ever before.

If you watch music, like Harry Styles or hip-hop and streetwear, watch Pharrell. The big fashion houses have all been influenced by streetwear. This look is about your sneakers and accessories, and the focal point of your accessories is the jewelry you wear. And watch the sport: Lewis Hamilton, the Formula 1 driver, does not go out without his diamonds. And all the basketball and football stars off the field are shopping around for their jewelry statements.

Due to the pandemic, things have been a bit quieter. But now people want to come back in force. Even at the Met Gala, where fashion, Hollywood and music meet, there’s no denying that this red carpet was dripping with diamonds. And young actors like Timothe Chalamethes still wearing his jewelry. Social media and TikTok stars have just exploded over the past two years. We have a few Gen Z employees so I was made aware of these stars who have crazy followers. They wear their diamond tennis bracelets. Even men’s catwalks, just about every designer has a look that is complemented by jewelry. Watch Dior in collaboration with Travis Scott. It’s everywhere.

What’s new on the way men wear diamonds?

For the past twenty years, the masculine expression of success has been limited to the wrist. Men today want more versatility and opportunities to express their individual style. And there is this talismanic and protective quality which also appeals to men. Men feel confident and able to adorn themselves with jewelry in an unprecedented way.

This new expression of confidence saw them put a stake in the ground and say, there are no rules. And you have the younger generation; They don’t care about masculinity or femininity, they care about individuality. And these are global luxury consumers, watching what’s going on in the world. They don’t want to be categorized. It is a driving force.

What’s going on in the wedding jewelry space? Do management rings really exist?

By taking the data out of our website, there is certainly a consumer base for it. I think just because men wearing jewelry have become so mainstream, it allows for a much more unconventional approach when it comes to the wedding and engagement category. It comes down to people who want to express their own individual style, their own story, and they want to do it with less conventional choices. Take the classic wedding ring but make it unique with the incorporation of diamonds and other precious stones. What we have seen is that young people care that what they invest in retains its long-term value. If they can express their unique style and see an engagement ring as an asset that retains its value, it makes sense that it will become a more popular thing to own.

There’s so much talk about how fashion is becoming more and more gender agnostic. Do you think jewelry is heading there too?

Look at recent shows or what the big luxury houses are doing, it’s already there. Each brand has its own positioning and its own heritage, but if you want to appeal to the next generation of luxury consumers, you benefit from being more fluid and less categorical about how you communicate the design of your offer.

You always look back at history. You had the French aristocrats, the first to wear jewelry this way. It’s a rebirth. But one being met by the confluence of all these subcultural influences, that’s why we saw so many facets. I think it’s here, and I don’t think it’s going to go away any time soon.

