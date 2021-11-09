Jake Gyllenhaal makes up for horrific Gucci pants with the hottest electric car of the 2022s





Jake Gyllenhaal is normally one of the best dressed men in show business, but he’s a bit carried away by his latest outfit. The 40-year-old Hollywood star was in attendance at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s annual Art + Film Gala, alongside other big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Spielberg and Jeff Bezos, among others. But where most of the male participants chose to keep it simple with a suit or tuxedo,Gyllenhaal threw away the rulebook and was wearing something a little wild. Would you believe fit is everything Gucci? The navy blazer, loose shirt and classic horsebit loafers are perfect. Stainless steel Cartier The Santos de Cartier watch he wears is also classic. But those pants? It looks like the fanciest bottle of mustard in the world. In fact, we believe it was more inspired by the new Audi RS e-tron GT that was parked in the spotlight at the gala dinner. Electric yellow, baby! They call me soft yellow… Image: Getty To be fair, the e-tron GT is a car worthy of dressing up and making it a occasion. The flexible sedan is the German brand’s first fully electric sports car and by far the electric vehicle we most expect to drive in 2022. Based on the same platform as Porsche’s breathtaking Taycan (more on this car here), the e-tron GT is a grand tourer in the purest Germanic tradition: slightly longer, taller and more practical than The Taycan is a different take on the Formula EV performance car. RELATED: Audi Slams Door on Electric Vehicle Enemies with ‘Continental’ Experience It is not left out: it performs 0 to 100 km / h in 4.1 seconds, reaches a top speed of 245 km / h and boasts a maximum sustained power of 350 kW, which can be temporarily increased to 390. kW. The top-of-the-line RS model, in which Gyllenhaal was present, is even more muscular: 0 to 100 km / h in 3.3 seconds, a top speed of 250 km / h and 440 kW, 475 kW when boosted. It’s faster than a Lamborghini Huracn… And you can still seat 5 people while doing it. Check out the new Audi RS e-tron GT for winter driving on the streets of Hamburg below. In fact, there are about seven degrees of separation with Gyllenhaal posing with this Audi. All-black Audi e-tron GT actually appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, with Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark (i.e. Iron Man) driving a specially designed prototype of the car as his personal ride. Of course, Gyllenhaal played the villainous Mysterio in another Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home. There is speculation that Gyllenhall will reprise the character in the upcoming sequel, No way home, but this remains to be confirmed. We wonder if he will also try to steer to get his own Audi whip in the process … Read more

If so, subscribe to our daily newsletter to receive our best stories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dmarge.com/2021/11/jake-gyllenhaal-audi-e-tron-gt-rs.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos