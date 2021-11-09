Party Mode: MVPs to Get You Through the Holiday Season

Over the years, as part of our Holi-Go-Fabulous event with our friends from Gallery, I usually go to its multitude of shops in search of trendy gift ideas and basic wardrobe items suitable for holiday lovers. And while we aren’t meeting at the IRL Mall this year to talk about vacations, don’t worry! I’ve put together a digi buying guide with editor’s picks (from Galleria fashion and beauty retailers) to navigate your busy company parties, cookie swaps, dinner dates and more. of the.

The beanie season is back!

Not only is a chic beanie the ultimate solution to a bad hairdressing day, it also makes the perfect tree shopping accessory or Christmas stocking. I fell in love with the designer Mischa Lampert, who knits by hand styles of merino wool pom poms in several colors. Pomster hat ($ 253), by Mischa Lampert, of Pumpz, pumpzco.com, 952-926-2252

Preppy handbag

Trend Alert: Pearlshave has gone from a heritage classic to a modern staple, appearing in unexpected places like handbags. This Kate Spade mini bucket serves up just the dose of glamor you need to complete your holiday happy hour look. Small bucket bag ($ 398), by Kate Spade New York, Galleria, katespade.com, 952-920-9950

Casual color

A cozy companion for your next bottomless brunch or cookie swap with friends. While we love a basic neutral cable-knit sweater, this is the season for rock-saturated tones, they are in the spotlight when it comes to style. Color block sweater ($ 158), by Nic + Zoe, Galleria, nicandzoe.com, 508-907-6234

Hang on!

For the holiday season, zoom reunions and beyond, a shiny and bold lip is always a good idea.Holiday lip gloss set ($ 45), by Laura Mercier, of Bluemercury, bluemercury.com

Fancy Feet

So, you have one or two company parties to attend in its time to improve your shoe game. You can’t go wrong with a set of stomps from local chiropodist turned fashion designer Marion Parke, who masters on-trend styles that will have you dancing the night away (blister-free). Or go for a little sparkle and shine with an upgraded moccasin for a borrowed boyish look.Black patent leather ankle boot ($ 795), by Marion Parke, available on marionparke.com and on Pumpz, pumpzco.com; glitter loafers ($ 178), also by Kate Spade.

Everything that shines

Forgo the LBD and hop on the metal train and slip into a sparkling and stylish ensemble. Crinkled striped lamé turtleneck ($ 498), and corresponding gasp ($ 498), by Tory Burch, toryburch.com, 952-929-0020

Killer coat

A Minnesotan can never have too many coats and jackets. Upgrade your basic bomber jacket with a faux fur collar style perfect for a night out at your favorite restaurant. Camel jacket ($ 498), by Adroit Atelier, de Melly, mellyonline.com, 952-929-9252

Fresh face

The winter months can wreak havoc on our skin. Keep your pores hydrated with Face Foundrie’s Cult Collagen Spritz that will keep your glow with every gathering. Collagen Spray ($ 42), from Face Foundrie, facefoundrie.com

Party star

Rhinestones, embellished fringes and star patterns? Say no more. Let your ears speak! Dangling earrings($ 38), from Free People, freepeople.com, Galleria, 952-920-1041

Seasonal nuances

Your everyday blazer, improved. Dress your denim in rich, luxurious tones with added texture. Velvet blazer ($ 198), also by Free People.