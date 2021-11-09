Sustainable alternatives to fall fashion trends





The fashion industry has had a significant impact on our environment, but more and more people are opting for online shopping. Many of these sites also promote fast fashion. Fast fashion is the phenomenon of producing clothes for the rapid influx of trends through rapid production at decreasing costs in the fashion industry resulting in waste. At the same time, as consumers, we are increasingly aware of our carbon footprint. However, when you want to invest in new clothes, many brands implement ethical practices and use recycled natural materials. Here are some examples of sustainable alternatives to the hottest trends of the seasons, making you both feel good and do good. Down jackets These comfy coats are here to stay. Made with 100% recycled post-consumer plastic water bottles, the cropped puffer jacket from Collective girlfriend can keep you warm during winter months. Living room sets Looking for an athleisure ensemble with a tie-dye print or a pop of color? Look no further than Back Beat Co. The California lifestyle brand uses low impact fibers, which means they are either grown sustainably or recycled. PICTURES: “Lightning in a Bottle”: Bloomington Six Foot Blonde Band Rocks On Campus and Off Campus Pliers, claws and barrettes galore The resurrection of these ’90s hair accessory trends is alive and well and can be seen on campus. Located in Atlanta, MACHETE is an eco-conscious jewelry and accessories company. Made from recycled brass and ethically sourced gold and silver, the 90s-inspired, handmade MACHETE claw clips come in all shapes and sizes. Loose denim jeans With denim, consumers want something that will last. This is why I suggest giving Used Levis a glance. Ranging from light washes to dark washes, Levis SecondHand keeps denim pieces in circulation, giving your jeans a lively feel every time you put them on. Loafers These can so easily be dressed or not. Specifically, chunky moccasins are one of the main trends in fall and winter footwear. Alohas offers moccasins in a variety of colors made from eco-friendly materials like sustainable vegan leather. Shoulder bags For a sporty fanny pack to go, take a look at Baggu and Everlan. The Baggu and Everlanes bags are both made with 100% recycled materials. If you are looking for a less sporty atmosphere, Pixie mood 100% vegan leather fanny pack can be the choice for you. ICYMI: After the hearing Powerful pants From pops of color to geometric patterns, these pants are daring. Reformation and Known supply have organic cotton printed pants that are sure to make a statement. Occasional runners Since 2005, See is committed to making sneakers with a positive impact at every step of the production process. The retro sneakers of French shoe brands are made with raw materials from organic and ecological farming, without chemicals or polluting processes. Jackets shirts Also known as shacks, these slightly oversized button down jackets, inspired by menswear, can double as a shirt. Madewell has partnered with the Better Cotton initiative to help improve cotton cultivation around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idsnews.com/article/2021/11/sustainable-alternatives-to-fall-fashion-trends The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

