BATTALION is looking for a Spring 22 Fashion PR Intern in New York, NY





With over 50 years of combined experience, BATTALION brings together an unprecedented level of expertise in public relations and media; production and management of events; social media strategy; celebrity / influencer engagement; and brand stewardship. We offer extensive experience in the fashion, jewelry, watch and automotive categories. And our vast network spans across industries and continents, enabling us to create unique collaborations and forge powerful alliances on behalf of our clients. Our mission is to be true marketing partners, essentially serving as an internal team for each of our clients. We take a strategic approach in everything we do, always ensuring a positive impact on the bottom line. We also understand the nuances and the importance of the image. At BATTALION, no detail is too small and no request is too big. Customers include: De Beers, Buccellati, Wilfredo Rosado, Girard-Perregaux, Watches of Switzerland, Johnston & Murphy, Loquet, The Surf Lodge, New York Botanical Garden and many more. To find out more, we encourage you to check out our Instagram @battle_pr. This internship is for the spring semester 2022 from January to June, or longer if you wish. ** COLLEGE CREDIT IS REQUIRED. YOU MUST CURRENTLY BE REGISTERED FOR COURSES TO APPLY. YOU MUST BE COMPLETELY VACCINATED AND ABLE TO WORK AT LEAST 3 DAYS A WEEK IN PERSON. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS. ** Job description: Daily tasks will include, but are not limited to: – Identify and compile media coverage of clients

– Maintain lists of publisher agencies, stylists, celebrities and industry resources

– Assist with sample traffic and coordination of product loans and deliveries for photo shoots and VIP / celebrity dressups

– Work with the agency team on the planning and execution of special events

– Research / monitor customer news, competitive activity and market trends, cultural events and other relevant industry news

– Provide assistance for office administrative needs The candidate should have strong communication and writing skills, be highly organized, motivated and comfortable with all levels of staff and clients. Previous experience in public relations / fashion or preferred luxury brand. Must be eligible for school credit. Please contact Kathryn with your resume and weekly spring availability at [email protected].

