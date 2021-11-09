Men’s Tennis, Bowling, Swimming & Rifle Husker Weekend Recap | Sports

Men’s tennis

The Nebraska men’s tennis team sent four athletes over the weekend to East Lansing, Mich., To compete in the Big Ten Fall Championships. The Huskers were represented by junior Shunya Maruyama, sophomore Nic Wiedenhorn and freshmen Calvin Mueller and Roni Hietaranta.

Over the weekend, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Fall National Championship was also held, as seniors Dario Huber and Victor Moreno Lozano traveled to San Diego after a successful performance at Lincoln during the regional ones.

In singles, Hietaranta had the most outstanding performance. He faced off in the singles main draw against Carson Haskins, senior of Indiana. Hietaranta beat Haskins in the first set 6-3 and quickly managed to overcome the opposition in the second set 6-1.

Michigan State sophomore Graydon Lair faced Hietaranta in the second round, where Hietaranta maintained his momentum, winning the first set 6-1. The second set remained competitive as Spartan forced Hietaranta to win a game seven, and that’s exactly what he did, 7-5.

After two dominant first rounds, his next opponent was Illinois junior Siphosothando Montsi. The first set Hietaranta lost to Montsi 6-1, then he bounced back and won 6-1. It all came down to the final set, where Montsi dominated Hietaranta 10-7.

In doubles, the Huskers struggled against the other Big Ten teams as they recorded only one victory. Hietaranta and Maruyama teamed up in the eastern support draw and first faced the Purdue junior team Sebastian Welch and freshman Julen Morgan.

After a set, the Huskers defeated the Boilermakers 6-0. However, the duo failed in the next round, facing Indiana senior Patrick Fletchall and runner-up Ilya Tiraspolsky. Hietaranta and Maruyama fell to the Hoosier duo in a back and forth battle, losing 7-6.

At the ITA Fall Championship, Huber and Lozano competed in doubles to try to keep the momentum going. On day one of the main draw, the Huskers faced Wake Forest seniors Siddhant Banthia and Jakob Schnaitter. The Huskers lost in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 being knocked out in doubles. After the elimination, Huber and Lozano played in consolation matches where they would go 1-1.

After a short hiatus, the men’s tennis team will begin their spring season Jan. 15 in Lincoln vs North Dakota.

Bowling

Over the weekend, the Nebraska Bowling Team traveled to Houston, TX to compete in the Track Kat Klash. In Game 1, the team faced North Carolina A&T.

The Huskers started strong, beating the Bulldogs in the first two games: 235-215 and 233-214. In Game 3, the Bulldogs beat the Huskers by a wide margin of 246-188 and then continued their momentum in Game 4 247-221.

After losing back-to-back games, the Huskers rebounded by winning Game 5 by a solid margin of 248-189, then clinched the win in a biting Game 6 with a score of 195-193, beating the Bulldogs and qualifying. for the next round.

In the second round, the Huskers played against Alabama A&M. This game had Nebraska written all over it. The Huskers have swept the Bulldogs in four straight games, the closest games being a 12 pin difference in Game 1 and Game 2. Prior to the position round, the Huskers faced Track Kat Klash host Sam Houston State.

The game between the Huskers and the Bearkats lasted seven full games. The first game belonged to Sam Houston State, winning by a narrow margin of 244-231. In Game 2, the Huskers rode with momentum, beating the Bearkats by the game’s biggest margin, 268-183.

In Game 3, the Bearkats recovered, handling the Huskers 207-193, but then fell in Game 4 246-174. The game continued to be a back-and-forth battle as the Bearkats won Game 5 201-156 and the Huskers won Game 6 238-176. In Game 7, the Huskers looked to take out the Bearkats, and that’s exactly what they did with a final score of 237-207.

After only the second meeting of the season, the Huskers remain unbeaten, winning the Track Kat Klash. Junior Crystal Elliot led the team on the pin with 1,128 and an average of 225.6 per game. Elliot was second in the event in a fall. Junior Kendyl Hofmeister had another successful competition eliminating 1,046 pins and placing 11th in the competition in the individual standings by fall.

The next stop for the Nebraska bowling team is Kenosha, Wisconsin. He will participate in the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks Hammer Classic, November 12-14.

To swim

The Nebraska women’s swimming and diving team have improved to 4-1 this season after beating Kansas 192-106 on Friday, November 5.

The Huskers, in their dominant performance at the Devaney Center Natatorium, won first place in 14 of 16 events.

Senior relay Autumn Haebig and the A Huskers kicked off the 200-yard QN relay as they took first place in 1: 43.55. In the relay, Haebig took the lead, followed by sophomore Ella Stein, rookie Milica Opacic and junior Emily Haimes.

The momentum started to build when the Huskers swept the top three spots in the 1,000-yard freestyle with rookie Ilaria Murzilli, senior Audrey Coffey and junior Molly Rosenthal, respectively. Murzilli finished in the lead with a time of 10: 10.43, followed by Coffey in 10: 18.50, then completed by Rosenthal in 10: 19.35.

Haebig clinched another first place that day, finishing first individually in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1: 49.77. Haebig has earned four top spots in the competition, including the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle. She also placed first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4: 57.79 and was the anchor of the 400-yard freestyle relay with a split time of 50.75.

Seniors Madesyn Ronquillio and Stein kept the winning streak alive, as they both took first place in their events, 100 yards backstroke and breaststroke respectively. Ronquillio finished with a time of 55.88 on the back with gaps of 27.50 in the first 50 meters and 28.38 in the last 50 meters. Stein finished with a breaststroke time of 1: 04.18 with intervals of 30.52 in the first 50 meters and remained stable with a 50-meter return of 33.66.

In both diving events, one meter and three meters, senior Sara Troyer took first place with scores of 294.23 and 344.40, respectively. In the one-meter dive, senior Hallie Roman took second place with a score of 262.13 followed by second Reagan Hinze with a score of 245.62. In the three-meter dive, the two divers, Roman and Hinze, reversed positions with Hinze coming in second with a score of 269.63 and Roman following in third with a score of 248.85.

Opacic was the second Husker in the competition to win four first places. Two of them came from the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays as well as two best individual results in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51 flat and 100 butterfly yards with a time of 54.95.

The Huskers finished the competition with a first place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay clocking 3: 25.01. The relay was led by Opacic followed by sophomore Lexi Kucera, Haimes and anchored by Haebig.

The Huskers will now focus their efforts on preparing to travel to Columbia, Missouri, for the Mizzou Invitational Nov. 17-19.

Gun

The Nebraska Marksmanship Team competed in a road game against the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) on Sunday, November 7.

As a team, the Huskers beat the Keydets 4,689-4,523 to go 5-0 this season, sweeping VMI for the top five individual spots.

Freshmen Madelynn Erickson and Cecelia Ossi led the way for Nebraska, who finished tied for first in the overall standings, each posting a final score of 1,177. Senior Elena Flake finished third with a score of 1,163 , senior Kinga Aletto took fourth place with a score of 1145 and rookie Mackenzie Strauch finished fifth with a score of 1144 to complete the top five.

In small caliber, Emily Cheramie placed first with a score of 588. Coming in second, Ossi scored a 586. Erickson was third with a score of 584. Flake was fourth with a score of 575. Aletto a finished fifth with a score of 565, and Strauch finished sixth with a score of 560.

In the air rifle, Erickson took first place with a score of 593, his third first place of the year in the event. Ossi placed second with a 591 and Flake took third with a 588.

“We got there early in the season and slowly turned up the potential of the team,” said head coach Mindy Miles after the game. “They worked hard in training and it shows. as the season progresses, we will nibble on a good score to post before the winter break.

The teams’ next game is on November 13, where they travel to Fort Worth, TX to face the No.4 TCU.

