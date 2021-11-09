Blake Lively Makes Surprise Appearance In Stunning Mini Dress For Special Reason



















November 09, 2021 – 23:24 GMT



Blake Lively made a surprise appearance in a gorgeous minidress as she marked a very special moment

Blake lively painted the city red as she stepped out in New York City in a stunning new look. MORE: Ryan Reynolds’ Iconic $ 2 Million Blake Lively Engagement Ring Holds Special Secret The actress attended an event at the Empire State Building in the presence of HELLO! and other publications in a gorgeous red mini dress. The outfit hit her just above the knees and featured red crystal embellishments, along with a large bow that also acted as cap sleeves. Loading the player … WATCH: Ryan Reynolds gently combs Blake Lively’s hair The Gossip Girl star made an appearance at the event to turn on the monument’s model red, white and blue lights to signal the return of British travelers to the country. The event held in New York on Tuesday featured several British publications who made the first trip to the United States since the lifting of border restrictions following the extended lockdown. RELATED: 23 Breathtaking Celebrity Dressing Rooms & Locker Rooms The actress and her husband Ryan reynolds recently made waves when the latter opened up about the expectation of their third child. Blake stunned in a mini dress at a special event in NYC In an interview with Access, the free guy The actor opened up about what it was like raising the three daughters he shares with his wife, James, six, Inez, five, and Betty, two. “I wouldn’t want it any other way,” he said. “When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was a boy because I didn’t know, we didn’t know. “I didn’t know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and was constantly thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good five door. [feet] far, “he continued. MORE: Blake Lively shows off messy kitchen as she cooks up decadent dessert MORE: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Make Amazing Charitable Donation Following Haiti Disaster He shared more thoughts on his situation growing up during a recent episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, saying, “Our house was a Wiffle house when I was a teenager. I mean, there were holes in everything.” Powerful Hollywood couple parent three daughters “I lived in fear that he [my kids] was going to be boys. … I’m a 100% girl daddy, “he concluded. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

