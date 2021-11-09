Valley Style – We asked local fashion experts about the …





THREE TOP TRENDS IN JEWELERY Personalized / made-to-measure jewelry

Stacked necklaces in yellow gold with trombone necklaces

Stacking / stacking “We see a lot of whimsical, free-spirited designs that feature personalized initials, astrology, paper clips and talismans,” said an expert from Lasker Jewelers. Consumers tend to look to light and feminine designs, such as mismatched tiny earrings and paperclip designs. Teva Dekel of Williams Diamond Center mentioned that the custom designs are “bonkers on fire” as well as yellow gold and stacking (wearing multiple rings together on the same finger) or layering (a shorter necklace resembling a round neck associated with a longer collar for a “layered” look). The aesthetic of yellow gold – as well as necklace styles such as the chevron, a flexible layering chain typically seen in the yellow-gold color – has been making a comeback since the ’80s and’ 90s. “This is the age when people remember their grandmothers wearing yellow gold, ”Teva said, and that’s why he thinks these trends are popular now. THREE TOP TRENDS IN HAIRDRESSING Fringe shag / curtain

Balayage / vivid colors

Blunt bobs Even the hairstyles are nostalgic: “The biggest hair trends over the last few months have been bangs, balayage and blunt cuts,” said Marie Rasmussen, owner of Estilo Salon, “we’ve seen a lot of vibes from 70s and 90s ”. Along with women’s cuts, men’s mules are also making a comeback. Marie thinks these nostalgic styles are resurfacing because people seek peace, which was a big movement in the 70s. THREE TOP TRENDS IN TATTOOS Original parts

Black and gray flowers

American flag black and gray Holly Stro of Riverside Tattoo said that “most people who come in are given an original piece.” Many women opted for black and gray floral tattoos with shadows or dotted lines, while she noticed that many men had black and gray (and sometimes colored) American flags on the top of the body. arm. It’s hard to say what the trend will be in the future and why the trends are even “trending” now. But, according to local fashion experts, our appearance has a lot to do with how we feel and behave, how we treat ourselves and others.

