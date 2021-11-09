10 CFDA Awards fashion looks inspired by the 90s





The annual CFDA Awards are pretty much the Oscars of the fashion world. Unsurprisingly, the CFDA red carpet typically features some of the most memorable and impactful ensembles that get fashion insiders talking. years. We all remember the moment Rihanna stopped the world with her see-through dress drenched in thousands of Swarovski crystals. And even Barbie herself made an appearance at the CFDAs wearing the bespoke Diane von Furstenberg. For the 2021 CFDAs, Emily Blunt is the host, which for fans of The devil wears Prada feels like the ultimate moment of the full circle. The show takes place in New York City on Wednesday, November 10, and it’s where the Americas’ biggest fashion icons will compete for awards, including American Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year and American Clothing Designer. for men of the year. All eyes will be on the designers who have shaken the industry and received wide recognition in recent years, including Christopher John Rogers, Telfar Clemens for Telfar and Aurora James for Brother Vellies. It is sure to be an evening where celebrities make a statement with their ensembles, while honoring the hard work and ingenuity of the creators. While the ’90s still have a major moment in the fashion spotlight, it seems appropriate to revisit some of the CFDA sets that paid homage to the era. Ahead of the annual stylish party, here are 10 of the most memorable ’90s-inspired CFDA Awards outfits of all time. Sarah Jessica Parkers CFDA Look Fashion Award, 1999 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images Authentic 90s alert! Sarah Jessica Parker walked the 1999 CFDA red carpet in a tailored satin corset top and dress shorts. A minimalist handbag and pointy heels completed the look. Heidi Klums CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 1999 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images Cropped top? To verify. Matching silky print skirt? To verify. The model was at the peak of the 90s at the 1999 CFDAs. Miranda Kerrs CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2011 Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images The cutouts and square neckline are from the 90s, as Miranda Kerr demonstrated at the 2011 CFDAs. Chunky gold metallic accessories add a modern touch, Matrix-Touch it. Katie Holmes CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2015 Larry Busacca / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images There is no more ’90s than a classic column dress with a halterneck silhouette. In 2015, Katie Holmes wore the Ralph Lauren collection at the CFDAs. Hailey Biebers CFDA Awards Look Fashion, 2017 Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Cutouts were everywhere in the ’90s, and Ms. Bieber channeled that energy during the 2017 CFDAs. She wore a Cushnie and Ochs dress with Brother Vellies accessories and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Joan Smalls CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2017 Jamie McCarthy / WireImage / Getty Images The model wore Michael Kors at the 2017 CFDAs, serving the ’90s trend after the’ 90s trend. From the cutouts to the thigh slit to the strappy heels, this is an elegant and timeless ensemble. Lily Aldridges CFDA Awards Look Fashion, 2017 Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images Lily Aldridge stepped out in a Jason Wu floor-skimming gown at the 2017 CFDAs. It featured a subtle cowl neck, one of the most popular silhouettes of the ’90s. Alek Weks CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2017 Jamie McCarthy / WireImage / Getty Images Think of the ’90s ball but manner higher. Alek Wek wore Balenciaga to the 2017 CFDAs, and these neon boots are a total nod to the time. Kim Kardashian Wests CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2018 Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images Crop tops + gathers = one of the most 90s combos possible. At the 2018 CFDAs, Kim K wore a cream-colored Rick Owens crop top and skirt, which she accessorized with Christian Billets jewelry. Jennifer Lopezs CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2019 Pacific Press / LightRocket / Getty Images Jennifer Lopez arrived at the 2019 CFDAs in a custom Ralph Lauren ensemble to be recognized as that year’s fashion icon. The bright orange turtleneck cropped top was so ’90s, just like the dramatic skirt with a sporty drawstring waist and striking train.

