FMA to Showcase Diversity and Creativity at Biannual Fashion Show | Life & Arts

As the semester draws to a close, model students, designers, stylists and artists from the State of TexasFashion Merchandising Association(FMA)are preparing to participate in their first in-person fashion show since the November 14 pandemic.

FMA is a student organization that brings together students who are passionate about fashion and focuses on developing a creative and business vision for the industry. Many FMA members are fashion merchandising majors, however, all majors are welcome.

Each semester, FMA hosts a fashion show run entirely by students from the State of Texas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FMA has been hosting virtual shows since fall 2020.

One of the biggest differences between virtual fashion shows and the next in-person fashion show will be the models walking a catwalk. Previously, FMA presented its models through compilations of videos and photos created by photographers and videographers.

Natalie Ryan, Senior Photographer, is the Fashion Show Coordinator for FMA. Ryan joined FMA as the Photographer for the Virtual Spring 2021 Fashion Show. After this show, she applied for the position of Fashion Show Coordinator and was elected for the 2021-22 school year. Ryan said she was excited to feature different artists in this year’s show.

Fashion is an art, Ryan said. I think it’s super cool and super fun to experience a fashion show, especially when it’s only organized by students. Just so people can see that you can either make your own clothes, or you can get original clothes and original designs from the locals, and you don’t always have to go to a store. You can support other students.

For some of the models included on the show, this will be their first time parading and posing in front of a live audience. To train new models, FMA held several meetings to help the models in their walks and poses before the show. Models and stylists attended sessions where they were able to curate outfits from San Marcos retailers like Monkies and Pitaya. Designers were also able to choose different locations for the photoshoots to go with their clothes.

Alexis Lexi Chavez, a business junior, has volunteered for the fashion show since her first year and contributes to this year’s show as a model and makeup artist. Initially a makeup artist exclusively for FMA, Chavez then decided to become a model for a virtual fashion show. She said that while she will miss the comfort of walking in a virtual show, she is excited to see what the walk will look like in person.

It was really heartwarming to have him online and virtual because I was very reserved and a bit shy, said Chavez. So that sort of prepared me for an in-person show for this year. I’m glad I had this opportunity to do it virtually. [The fashion show] is definitely going to be different, but I’m really excited about it.

Part of the show and FMA that students enjoy is the diversity of models, designers, and stylists. In August, the FMA encouraged students of different levels of experience and experience to apply to become stylists, models, designers, photographers, videographers and makeup artists for the show.

Schuyler Hayes, a senior fashion merchandising designer, is one of the stylists on this semester’s show after modeling on previous shows. Hayes said she was happy to work with a diverse group to showcase all the talent the State of Texas has to offer.

I think it makes the show a lot more interesting to have people, like different colors and sizes and different sexualities, said Hayes. I guess you could say [the diversity] just adds more spice to the show. I also feel like it makes things more real because we are all students in the state of Texas and we all look different. I feel like it makes more sense to have the group of models who actually represent the students of the state of Texas, because that’s basically the purpose of the fashion show, to show off the talent of the State of Texas and our love of fashion.

Towards the end of the show, attendees will be able to purchase designer clothes whose clothes are featured in the show.

Jacob Montoya, a senior designer, is a designer for the fashion show and has been on it for three years. Montoya is also co-owner of the street style design collectiveBad Design Co.alongside Isaac Torres. Together they developed Bad Design Co., designing and printing their clothes and selling toThe unknown conceptin San Marcos. Montoya said he was happy to have the opportunity to showcase his designs on a diverse group of models.

I appreciate [the diversity] a lot, says Montoya. I think that really fits the spirit of what we do, we were very authentic in what we do and we were big fans of diversity and all that. We were also able to choose the models, so we tried to strive to have a nice, diverse team of people to show off our clothes.

The fashion show will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 14 in the ballroom of the LBJ Student Center. Tickets for the fashion show are currently available for purchasein line. Ryan encourages people to come to the show and support all of the hard work that has been put into the show.

To buy a ticket, visit the event website. For more information on upcoming FMA meetings and events, visit her Instagram@fmatxst.

Editor’s Note: Natalie Ryan is also a member of The University Star.