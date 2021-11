Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail share price: Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, target price Rs 336: ICICI Securities

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., incorporated in 2007, is a large cap company (with market capitalization of Rs 27,597.28 Crore) operating in the retail industry. ICICI Securities bought a tender with a target price of Rs 336. The current market price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is Rs 296.85. The period given by the analyst is one year when the price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. can achieve the defined goal.Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., incorporated in 2007, is a large cap company (with market capitalization of Rs 27,597.28 Crore) operating in the retail industry. The main product / revenue segments of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. include Apparel, Homemart and Accessories, Commissions, Scrap Metal, Export Incentives, Other Operating Income and Other Services for the year ending March 31, 2021.





For the quarter ended 30-09-2021, the company reported consolidated total income of Rs 2,079.53 crore, up 148.66% from last quarter total income of Rs 836.29 crore and up by 77.54% compared to the total income for the same quarter of last year of Rs 1,171.32 crore. The company reported net profit after tax of Rs 5.89 Crore in the last quarter. Justification of the investment

Key takeaways from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retails (ABFRL) Q2FY22 management appeal include: (a) Revenue momentum continues to be strong with holiday season sales exceeding levels of before Covid; (b) Consolidated gross margin increased by approximately 300 basis points to 53.4% ​​in T2FY22 (from 50.3% in T2FY20) thanks to a higher share of retail sales and lower markdowns, despite the growth of its e-commerce activities; (c) after Ind-AS116, the EBITDA margin for the Trousers business increased by around 300 basis points compared to T2FY20 despite revenues still at 73% of pre-Covid levels, mainly thanks to a better inventory management, a higher share of private labels and tight cost control, including rental concessions; d) net debt has declined further by> Rs 4 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 22 to date to approximately Rs 4.5 billion; e) aggressive store expansion planned in all formats and f) with the exception of Jaypore and the new ethnic men’s brands, all other businesses would generate positive EBITDA (pre IndAS116) over the next 12 months. The brokerage house maintains BUY with an unchanged DCF-based target price of Rs336 / sh. Main risks: Slower recovery in discretionary spending and increased online competition.

Promoter / FII Holdings

Promoters held 56.13 percent of the company’s capital as of September 30, 2021, while FIIs held 13.84 percent and DII 17.78 percent.

(Disclaimer: The recommendations given in this section or any report attached hereto are written by an external party. The opinions expressed are those of the respective authors / entities. These do not represent the views of the Economic Times (ET). AND does not warrant, warrant or endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial advisor and seek independent advice.

