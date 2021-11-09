Mira Rajput In Floral Print Mini Dress Looks Refreshing, See Her New Photo | Fashion trends





If we could describe the style of Shahid Kapoor’s wife, the style of Mira Rajput Kapoor, the only words that come to mind are calm, elegant and always dressed to the point. The mother-of-two has proven her sartorial prowess since news of her marriage to Shahid in July 2015. She can easily wear any style. However, she has a special soft corner for dresses. Channeling her love again, Mira recently wore another eclectic floral piece for a photoshoot, which you should check out if you’re in the mood to spruce up your weekend wardrobe. Taking to Instagram, Mira posted a refreshing photo of herself standing in the kitchen, wearing a cute mini ensemble. She captioned the post, “Refreshments.” The floral-print dress Mira chose for her photoshoot comes from the shelves of clothing brand Hemant and Nandita. The pastel green dress had all the makings of a winning fashion moment: a playful floral print, a fitted bodice and a flared ruffled skirt. The dress also features a gold leaf print, making it a versatile choice that you can wear for a day out or a night out with your friends. Keep scrolling to check it out. + READ ALSO | Mira Rajput’s Travel Skin Care Routine Is All The Basics You Need To Learn Today Mira kept things to a minimum in the accessories department with this outfit. She chose gold hexagonal earrings and a diamond bracelet. Rosy makeup, nude lipstick and flushed cheeks were her beauty picks for the day. A side-swept wet hairstyle completed it all for Mira. After Mira posted the photo, she garnered over a lakh of likes and several comments. Her followers praised her floral look in the comments as well. See some of the reactions below: Comments on Mira Rajput’s post. Earlier, Mira posted her travel skincare routine with followers on Instagram. She shared the basic steps she takes, including hydrating and hydrating the skin. These steps are all you need to ensure that glow during a flight. See the video : + Mira Rajput is married to Shahid Kapoor. They have two children, their daughter Misha and their son Zain. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

