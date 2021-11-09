Lack of liquidity forces Global Brands Group to close its doors

Global brand group terminates its activities.

On Monday, the Hong Kong-based company said that after a hearing in Bermuda on Friday, the court ordered the company to be wound up. The court appointed John C. McKenna of Finance & Risk Services Ltd. in Hamilton, Bermuda, to oversee the disposition of its assets. GBG is incorporated in Bermuda and had asked the courts to appoint a provisional liquidator to help it restructure two months ago. The case is now converted into liquidation.

But for GBG, the writing has been on the wall for a while. In July, GBG’s North American arm filed Chapter 11 in New York and sought to sell its assets, which included the successful divestiture of the Aquatalia and Ely & Walker brands.

The auction and auction processes for the Sean John, Juniper and Air brands are underway and are expected to close before the end of the month, GBG said. Reports indicate that Sean Diddy Combs, founder of the Sean John brand, as well as Jeff Tweedy, its longtime chairman, are interested in saving the brand, but they are not working together. A spokesperson for Sean John said the company couldn’t comment and Tweedy, who left the brand earlier this year, did not answer calls.

Even if the sale goes through, that won’t be enough to save GBG, which has been slowly sinking for months. In October, the company’s German subsidiary filed for bankruptcy, followed on November 1 by the UK division. On November 2, it sold its Fiorelli brand for just over $ 3 million to Centric Brands International Europe Limited and said it would use the funds to pay administration costs in the UK.

But despite its best efforts, GBG has not been able to obtain the required level of support from its lenders to implement a restructuring plan that would be commercially acceptable to potential investors. The company continues to experience a serious cash shortage, leaving it with no choice but to continue to shut down, she said on Monday.

GBG said that due to its liabilities, which exceed the net realizable value of its assets, it is unlikely that there will be any distribution to the company’s shareholders.

After numerous delays, the company finally revealed its consolidated results, which showed revenue of $ 173 million for the six-month period ended September 30, 2020, down 40.2% from the same period of the previous year. The operating loss for the six months was $ 99 million compared to a loss of $ 69 million the previous year, a decrease of 43.6%.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, it recorded revenue of $ 725 million, down from $ 1 billion the previous year and an operating loss of $ 222.7 million , against an operating loss of $ 95.6 million the previous year.

Global brand group owns and licenses a wide variety of brands, including Sean John, David Beckham, Le Tigre and others. There are two ongoing lawsuits by Sean Diddy Combs, founder of Sean John, against the US Division, which are said to be still pending.

In London, a spokesperson for David Beckham Ventures Ltd. declined to comment on GBG’s liquidation. However, according to sources, DBVL is in the process of buying GBG’s 51% stake in Seven Global and gaining full control of the company. This process is ongoing and is not affected by the closure of the GBGs.

As reported Over the summer, buying GBG’s 51% stake in Seven Global could cost DBVL around $ 40 million, and industry sources told WWD the money would be well spent. At the time, these sources were speculating that a divorce was on the horizon, with DBVL keen to take full control of Seven as part of a larger strategy to consolidate all of David Beckham’s licenses, brands and partnerships under one. same roof.

Seven Global’s portfolio includes Beckham’s agreements with Tudor, Coty, Adidas and Biotherm. Until now, DBVL directly managed partnerships, activations and marketing, with GBG overseeing finances.

Beckham’s portfolio is extensive and Beckham has been keen to take charge of its business. In 2019, Beckham created an eponymous independent brand following an amicable separation from former business partners, XIX Entertainment.

Global Brands Group was established in 2005 when Li & Fung established a wholesale business focused on private label and branded clothing. She owned and operated brands of men’s and women’s fashion, footwear and accessories, and children’s clothing. In 2016, she created a joint venture with the Creative Artists Agency brand management division. In addition to David Beckham, he also manages brands such as Coca-Cola and Crayola, according to his website.