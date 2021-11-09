Must read: Sarah Jessica Parker covers ‘Vogue’, a first look at Supreme’s collaboration with Tiffany & Co.





Sarah Jessica Parker on the cover of “Vogue” for December 2021. Photo: Dan Jackson for “Vogue” TThese are the stories that make the fashion headlines Monday. Sarah Jessica Parker covers the December issue of Vogue

Sarah Jessica Parker featured on the December cover of Vogue in a blush-colored Dolce & Gabbana tulle fabric. The dress looks like an expanded and upgraded tribute to Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic tutu, making it an apt image to represent Parker’s highly anticipated return to the character in “And Just Like That…” this month. In the issue, the actor talks to Naomi Fry about the decision to bring the series back and add more diverse characters. Additionally, Parker reveals that she has kept all of the clothes Carrie has worn over the six seasons. {Vogue} A first look at Supreme’s collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

Supreme unveiled its new collaboration with Tiffany & Co. during the weekend, and it’s filled with pieces that appeal to skateboarders and those who sang about them in 2002. The collection releases November 11 and as per the pictures teased on Instagram, the capsule includes everything from a key-shaped pocket knife and heart-shaped ear studs to a pearl necklace with a silver tag. The centerpiece of the collaboration is a Tiffany & Co. heart-shaped charm with the Supreme logo. {WWD} Hailey Bieber is the newest member of the Victoria’s Secret VS Collective

Hailer Bieber had his wings. Well, sort of. The model has just been announced as the newest member of the VS Collective of Victoria’s Secret, the lingerie brand’s new and improved modeling program that has replaced traditional Angels with a diverse and inspiring group of women like Megan Rapinoe. For its first campaign, Bieber presents the brand’s new four-piece lingerie sets. {In the style} Hill House Home aims for expansion

After making the defining garment of the Covid-19 era, Hill House Home is expanding its clothing offering beyond the “nap dress” and opening a vacation pop-up. Fashion businessDiana Pearl got the scoop on the brand’s expansion plan and how she hopes to continue riding the wave of success long after people have left their homes. {Fashion business} How drop shipping works

In Terry Nguyen's latest article for Vox, she delves deeper into how drop shipping works and the role the decades-old business model plays in e-commerce. "Drop shipping – and the forces that allow an individual to outsource, wholesale, rename and sell products overseas – is a pronounced feature of global capitalism, not a bug," Nguyen writes. . "Aided by e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Shopify, this model grew out of the complex and interwoven network of material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and sellers to affect nearly all Americans who shop online. "{Vox}

